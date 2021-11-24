Power outage to affect Cape Yamu

PHUKET: The Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage along Cape Yamu, Pa khlok, tomorrow (Nov 25) as workers carry out repairs and maintenance to high-voltage power lines in the area.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 November 2021, 03:34PM

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect homes and businesses from the entrance of Baan Yamu (near 7-Eleven Yamu Branch) to The Cape Residences, the PEA said in its announcement.

The power outage will affect Lek Star Group Company Limited, Cape Heights, Grove Garden Phuket, Baan Yamu Residences, Alanna Yamu, The Bay Cape Yamu and The Cape Residences, the announcement noted.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang branch at 076-386882 or 066-0729803, or call the PEA hotline 1129.