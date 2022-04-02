tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect Bang Tao

Power outage to affect Bang Tao

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in the areas in front of the Mukaram Mosque in Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, tomorrow (Apr 4) as work is carried out on improving the PEA transformer distribution system 30-006420.

construction
By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 April 2022, 01:00PM

The areas to be affected. Photo: PEA

The areas to be affected. Photo: PEA

The official announcement. Image: PEA

The official announcement. Image: PEA

« »

The areas to be affected by the power outage, lasting from 9am to 1pm, will be in Village 2 along the 4030 main road between Soi Bangla 7 and Soi Bangla 11 although works will also extend to and affect the area near Mida Grande Villas on Soi Hadsurin 4.

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386883 (24 hrs) or the PEA hotline 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds
Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings
Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran
Ukraine claims Kyiv region as Russian pullback reveals horror
Latest Omicron variant arrives in Thailand
Robert Godec nominated as US ambassador to Thailand
Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy
Phuket marks 226 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Two COVID-hit insurers closed
‘Phuket Tastival’ gets underway at Saphan Hin
No April Fool’s joke for Phuket man who wins B18mn on lottery
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine
Roi Rim Lay heads to Sarasin Bridge for Songkran
Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, one more death

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

The rotating governorship was introduced for a very good reason. It stopped, or lessened the corrupt...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

It is always about the money. The only way Bangkok would make any changes is if it would increase t...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Thailand: The Soviet Union of SE Asia. Just lie, lie, lie until no one even recognizes the truth any...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Unless this was a late April Fool's Day joke, I will stop my donations to Soi Dog foundation, as...(Read More)

Latest Omicron variant arrives in Thailand

There we go again in Thailand. New variant, government panicking, expect new set of regimental restr...(Read More)

Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues

We'll never know Nasa...this story has already dropped off the radar. The "investigation&qu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

While what goes on in Thailand's government is not my business, it is my hopes that better gover...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

Putting the foxes in charge of the henhouse is ridiculous. Compared to the levels of corruption at t...(Read More)

Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks

What about posting truths, such as how corrupt and unreliable most RTP officers on Phuket are. ...(Read More)

Thais urged to offer aid to Ukrainians

@pooliekev. Yes you do speak utter nonsense. Must have taken lessons from putin himself....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Phuket Property

 