Power outage to affect Bang Tao

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in the areas in front of the Mukaram Mosque in Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, tomorrow (Apr 4) as work is carried out on improving the PEA transformer distribution system 30-006420.

construction

By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 April 2022, 01:00PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage, lasting from 9am to 1pm, will be in Village 2 along the 4030 main road between Soi Bangla 7 and Soi Bangla 11 although works will also extend to and affect the area near Mida Grande Villas on Soi Hadsurin 4.

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386883 (24 hrs) or the PEA hotline 1129.