Power outage to affect Bang Jo area

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage to affect an area in Srisoonthorn today (Aug 26) so that repairs and maintenance can be carried out on high-voltage cables in the area.



By The Phuket News

Friday 26 August 2022, 08:00AM

A map showing the area to be affected. Image: PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses on Soi To Muet (also spelled Soi Toh Mead) in Bang Jo area.

The Thalang PEA office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA national hotline 1129.