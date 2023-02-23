Pro Property Partners
Power outage to affect Baan Don, Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage that will affect residents and businesses along the Baan Don Rd tomorrow (Feb 24).


By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 February 2023, 03:58PM

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is to allow maintenance and repairs to be conducted on the high-voltage distribution system, PEA Thalang said in its announcement.

The area to be affected is given as from the Miang Pla Phao Restaurant in Baan Don, Cherng Talay, to the KokKham intersection in Moo 4, Tambon Thepkrasattri.

The areas listed as to be affected by the power outage include: Badin House Villas, At Panta Hotel Phuket, iLeaf Prime 2 Thalang, Layan Animal Clinic, Wat Thepkasattri School, Soi Baan Hua Non, SuperCheap Baan Don Branch, the CP All 7-Eleven Baan Don Branch, Rama 2 Civil Co Ltd, Phuket Five Star Co Ltd, Baan Khok Tanode, Botanica Luxury Phuket Co Ltd, Anchan Villa (Pearl Island Co Ltd), KokTanode Villa 2 and Kok Tanode Estate.

The PEA Thalang branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

