Power outage to affect area near airport

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage that will affect homes and businesses south of Phuket International Airport on Thursday (May 18).


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 May 2023, 09:00AM

Image: PEA Thalang

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is necessary in order to allow workers to safely conduct improvements to high-voltage cables in the area, to accommodate work being done for an apartment expansion project underway in the area, explained the announcement by PEA Thalang.

The outage will affect most of Sakhu, the announcement noted.

Specifically, the power outage will be from in front of the Phuket Plant Checkpoint to Pinsarakham Co Ltd in Moo 1, Sakhu.

Listed as to be affected by the power outage were: Soi Nai Yang 13/1 (Soi Khok Mut), Panpuree Residence Co Ltd, Phuket Sirindhorn Resort, Nai Yang Laundry, Soi Naiyang 13/3, Pinsarakham Co Ltd as well as a host of apartment complexes in the area.

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information, people are advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.

 

