Power outage to affect area in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage to affect an area in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Aug 26) so that repairs and maintenance can be carried out on high-voltage cables in the area.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 August 2022, 10:08AM

Image: Thalang PEA

The power outage, from 9 am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses from The entrance to Soi Surin Beach 2 (Soi Hua Thiao) to Serene Surin Co Ltd.

Listed as specifically to be affected by the power outage were Surin Phuket Co Ltd and Baan Chai Na Hotel.

The Thalang PEA office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA national hotline 1129.

