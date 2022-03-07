Power outage to affect Ao Por, Koh Yao islands

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off tomorrow (Mar 8) in Ao Por, also affecting the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 7 March 2022, 10:40AM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 8). Image: PEA

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm.

The areas to be affected by the power outage are north of a long section of Route 4027, from Soi Suebsot the Phuket Highways office construction office and along the Bang Rong-Ao Po Rd.

The areas named in the notice as to be affected by the power outageinclude: Baan Bang Rong Child Development Center, Construction Office of Phuket Highways office (Baan Bang Rong), Baan Ao Kung, Baan Lhang Daeng, SuperCheap (Baan Chum Pho Branch), Baan Yang Kob, Baan Laem Long, Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi.

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.