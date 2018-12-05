Power outage scheduled to hit Thalang

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in the Ban Lipon area tomorrow (Dec 6) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 December 2018, 11:49AM

The power blackout will affect residents along the Baan Khao Lan – Baan Bangjo Rd (Route 4015), from Thepkrasattri Rd, through Srisoonthorn to Baan Ya. Photo: PEA / file

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the Baan Khao Lan – Baan Bangjo Rd (Route 4015), from Thepkrasattri Rd, through Srisoonthorn to Baan Ya. The affected areas include Baan Lipon, Ekkachai Villa Baan Liphon, Baan Tong Ser Kwoun, Phanason Grand Ville Baan Bang Jo, and Baan Ya. In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.