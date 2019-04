PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be shut off in parts of Cherng Talay on Friday (Apr 5).

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 April 2019, 03:07PM

The area to be affected, from 9.00 am to 4.30 pm, is along Soi Pasak 3 in Cherng Talay (see map below).

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the scheduled blackout call 076-386880-2 or the PEA call centre on 1129.