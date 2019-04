PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang branch has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Thursday (Apr 25) as work is carried out on high voltage cables.

Wednesday 24 April 2019, 11:12AM

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is along Thepkrasattri Rd from Markprok Seafood restaurant (see map below) down to the route 4027 intersection.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused. For more information call the PEA on 076-386-770-2 or call centre 1129.