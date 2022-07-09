Power outage in Cherng Talay cancelled

PHUKET: The Thalang branch Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has cancelled the power outage that was to affect key areas in Cherng Talay on Monday (July 11), and announced another power outage that will affect a section of Thepkrasattri Rd on Tuesday (July 12).



By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 July 2022, 01:46PM

A power outage will affect Thepkrasattri Rd south of the Heroines Monument on Tuesday (July 12). Image: Thalang PEA

The power outage scheduled to affect Cherng Talay on Monday (July 11) has been cancelled. Image: Thalang PEA

Thalang PEA announced the cancellation of the Cherng Talay power outage yesterday.

The outage was to affect from behind the Cherng Talay fresh market, in front of the Amora Hotel, the Tan Talay Resort, in front of Thai Bali Hotel, in front of Mandara Project, in front of Rom Sai House, Cherng Talay Soi 14 and 16, and Baan Cherng Talay.

No reason for the cancellation was given.

Thalang PEA has also announced a power outage to affect along the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd south of the Heroines Monument on Tuesday (July 12).

The outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect homes and businesses from the Kalamma Mae Phuang outlet to Honda Marine Phuket Co Ltd.

The Thalang PEA in its notices apologised for any inconvenience caused.

People with queries about the power outages were advised to the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.