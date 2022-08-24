British International School, Phuket
PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage to affect the area behind Wat Manik in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Aug 25) so that repairs and maintenance can be carried out on high-voltage cables in the area.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 August 2022, 11:16AM

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm.

The areas listed as to be affected by the power outage included Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik), Property Villa Addition Project, Mining-Invention Co Ltd,  Anthem Wakepark, the Provincial Water Supply Authority office, Suan Lipon Co Ltd, NP Concrete Co Ltd, August Night Co Ltd, View Advantage Tech Co Ltd, Alliance Construction Co Ltd and Thai Cement (Thung Song) Co Ltd.

The Thalang PEA office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA national hotline 1129.

