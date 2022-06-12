Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power cables catch fire in Kamala

Power cables catch fire in Kamala

PHUKET: A fire broke out among tangled street-side cables in the area of Naka Rd in Kamala yesterday (June 11).

constructionaccidents
By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 June 2022, 10:00AM

Roadside power cables caught fire in Kamala. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Roadside power cables caught fire in Kamala. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Roadside power cables caught fire in Kamala. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Roadside power cables caught fire in Kamala. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Roadside power cables caught fire in Kamala. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Roadside power cables caught fire in Kamala. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

« »

Emergency responders from Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) were called to a small street in Kamala where power cables caught fire. The incident was reported by Kamala OrBorTor at 3.24pm, yet the time of the incident was not specified in the report.

Rescue workers from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation division of Kamala OrBorTor arrived at the scene and successfully doused the blaze using fire extinguishers. Neither the extent of the  damage nor the cause of the fire were reported.

In case of fire, please contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation division at 076-385789,” Kamala OrBorTor noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

In Kyiv, EU chief promises a signal on Ukraine’s bid next week
Experts raise cannabis concerns
Phuket Opinion: Needing to see the difference
Abbots answer temple embezzlement charges
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, no deaths
Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm
US blasts China’s ‘destabilising’ military activity near Taiwan
Vachira Phuket continues walk-in COVID jabs
Legal Matters: Moving from GDPR to PDPA compliance – the lowdown
Proposal to ease visa rules put forward
Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’
Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong
Foreign fighters in Ukraine sentenced to death by pro-Russians

 

Phuket community
Proposal to ease visa rules put forward

Immigratin is never going tomake it esier for long term expats- unless they can afford the obscenely...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Needing to see the difference

The first thing tourists see when they come to Phuket are all these billboards. which are close tog...(Read More)

Experts raise cannabis concerns

Even the experts are confused! If anything over 0.2 (aka hemp rope) is illegal- no one is getting h...(Read More)

Proposal to ease visa rules put forward

When is the immigration dept going to improve visa services for long term expats? You continue to te...(Read More)

Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm

[..standard procedures likely leading to the breaking of the arm] What standard procedures? In this ...(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

There is only one logic thing to do,if you can fight them ,JOIN them ! Horst...(Read More)

Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm

Babies have very soft and pliable bones and it takes quite a bit of force to break a bone in them. Y...(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

Officials not serving the Kingdom Thailand but betraying country & people, fill own pockets shou...(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

Quite a large group of high ranking Thai Government Officials who infact are criminals. How is it po...(Read More)

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

lol well.. they might be able to get a few more spectator here then the total fiasco of new year eve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Lean On Me Live Fest
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 