Power cables catch fire in Kamala

PHUKET: A fire broke out among tangled street-side cables in the area of Naka Rd in Kamala yesterday (June 11).

constructionaccidents

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 June 2022, 10:00AM

Emergency responders from Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) were called to a small street in Kamala where power cables caught fire. The incident was reported by Kamala OrBorTor at 3.24pm, yet the time of the incident was not specified in the report.

Rescue workers from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation division of Kamala OrBorTor arrived at the scene and successfully doused the blaze using fire extinguishers. Neither the extent of the damage nor the cause of the fire were reported.

“In case of fire, please contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation division at 076-385789,” Kamala OrBorTor noted.