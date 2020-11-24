Power aim to tame Tigers in AFL Andaman Cup

AFL: There is much anticipation as the Phuket Power Australian Rules Football (AFL) team make their debut next Saturday (Dec 5th) against the Thailand Tigers in the 2020 Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup.

AFL

By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 November 2020, 08:45AM

The flyer for the match. Photo: Phuket Power

The team will make their long awaited bow at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang following the cancellation of the Phuket AFL Masters in April due to safety precautions surrounding COVID-19.

The Power squad features 20 local expats and a selection of players from Bangkok with ties to the island. The players come from all walks of life and range in age from a Thai in his teens to a superfit Hash House Harrier in his sixties.

A little more than half of the squad are Aussies with a sound knowledge of the game. They will be supported by players from Ireland, South Africa, UK, New Zealand and two local Thais.

Local construction manager Matthew Sandery will lead the team as captain with the aim of delivering a very competitive showing against an experienced Thailand Tigers side. The broader objective is to make the AFL Andaman cup an annual event.

The Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup is a landmark event in the development of the sport in the southern region of Thailand and it will be attended by Matthew Barclay, the Australian Consul-General in Phuket.

Support and sponsorship of AFL on the island has come from Legends Bar Patong, Lady Pie, The Phuket News, Thai Expat Club, Bangkok Hospital Siriroj and Bench Fitness.

The game runs between 11am to 1pm and spectators and new players are welcome to attend on the day. Drinks, burgers, Lady Pies and vegetarian dishes will be available at the ground.

Phuket Power will be training this Sunday (Nov 29) and Wednesday (Dec 2) at the ACG from 5pm. Anyone interested in playing for the Power, please reach out through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhuketPowerAFL/ or via email: phuketpowerafl@gmail.com