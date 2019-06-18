THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Postman crushed under cement truck

PHUKET: A postman has died after driving his motorbike in front of a slow moving cement truck in Thalang yesterday afternoon (June 17).

accidentsdeathtransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 June 2019, 11:02AM

Danai Sikaewkiaw was crushed under the cement truck on Srisoonthorn Rd on Monday afternoon (June 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened at approximately 5:10pm on the north side of Srisoonthorn Rd near the Bang Jo intersection.

Thalang Police arrived at the scene to find a Hino cement truck with a Honda Scoopy motorbike stuck under the front of it. Behind the truck was the body of 40-year-old Danai Sikaewkiaw, chief postman at Cherng Talay Post Office.

CCTV footage of the accident shows traffic moving very slowly approaching the intersection. The cement truck was in the right hand lane and Mr Danai was riding on the left side. As both vehicles slowly moved forward, Mr Danai changed direction and rode right in front of the cement truck.

Mr Danai’s head was crushed and he died instantly, as reported by police.

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police led investigations and confirmed the cause of the accident after examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Thanin Nuntajunyawit, 22, was questioned but has not been charged.

 

 

