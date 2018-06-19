PHUKET: A man driving home from a funeral last night (June 18) has been charged with drunk driving after the pickup truck he was driving slammed into streetlamp in the middle of the road in Pa Khlok.

The driver, Pakorn Ponpud, 48, was driving home after a funeral last night (June 18) when the accident happened. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, on the road from the Heroines Monument to Pa Khlok, shortly after 9:30pm to find a white pickup truck still mounted on the small central reservation in the middle of the road.

The windshield was broken and the front end of the pickup had sustained heavy damage. Even the steering wheel had been broken by the force of the impact.

The pickup driver, Pakorn Ponpud, 48, was nearby. He had sustained a chest injury from hitting the steering wheel and sustained a head injury, and he was apparently drunk.

Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene, but Pakorn refused to be taken to hospital, so Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of the Thalang Police took him to Thalang Police Station.

Pakorn tested positive for alcohol and was subsequently charged with drunk driving and causing damage to government property.

The pickup truck was removed from the scene of the accident and impounded at Thalang Police Station as evidence.

Pakorn told police that he was on his way home from a funeral where he had been drinking when the accident happened.