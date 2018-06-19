FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Post-funeral drunk driver survives slam into streetlamp

PHUKET: A man driving home from a funeral last night (June 18) has been charged with drunk driving after the pickup truck he was driving slammed into streetlamp in the middle of the road in Pa Khlok.

Tuesday 19 June 2018, 10:05AM

The driver, Pakorn Ponpud, 48, was driving home after a funeral last night (June 18) when the accident happened. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, on the road from the Heroines Monument to Pa Khlok, shortly after 9:30pm to find a white pickup truck still mounted on the small central reservation in the middle of the road.

The windshield was broken and the front end of the pickup had sustained heavy damage. Even the steering wheel had been broken by the force of the impact.

The pickup driver, Pakorn Ponpud, 48, was nearby. He had sustained a chest injury from hitting the steering wheel and sustained a head injury, and he was apparently drunk.

Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene, but Pakorn refused to be taken to hospital, so Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of the Thalang Police took him to Thalang Police Station.

Pakorn tested positive for alcohol and was subsequently charged with drunk driving and causing damage to government property.

The pickup truck was removed from the scene of the accident and impounded at Thalang Police Station as evidence.

Pakorn told police that he was on his way home from a funeral where he had been drinking when the accident happened.

 

 

Werni | 20 June 2018 - 01:16:37 

No airbag deployed ? Or do the cheap pick up trucks have no airbags ?

Kurt | 19 June 2018 - 13:34:21 

Another moron on the road. Hope, beside a 5000 thb fine or so, he loose his driving license for 5 years.
This kind of people should not be tolerated on Phuket's busy roads. Governor should make himself strong for that.  The safety of tourists , promises to foreign Ambassadors and General Consuls,  remember?

