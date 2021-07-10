Post Euros expect focus to return to the Premier League

FOOTBALL: With Euro 2020 taking centre stage for the past month, the Premier League has found itself in the unusual position of taking a back seat away from the glare of media and fan scrutiny.

FootballPremier-League

By Ben Tirebuck

Sunday 11 July 2021, 02:00PM

Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho, see here in action for England against Ukraine at Euro 2020. Photo: AFP

However, as the Euros draws to a close later today (July 11), all focus will quickly return to the top-tier of English football as the start of the new season, which kicks off on August 13, draws ever closer.

Transfer activity thus far has been muted, somewhat understandable given those involved have been largely preoccupied with the flagship European tournament.

The most noteworthy move so far has been the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United for a fee of £73 million (B3.2 billion). The 21-year-old England winger has been used sparingly at Euro 2020 so far but showed enough glimpses in his performance against Ukraine on July 3 to suggest Red Devils fans should be excited.

Chatter around the futures of England’s Harry Kane and Jack Grealish reached fever pitch immediately prior to the Euros and we should expect it to resume once the tournament concludes. Manchester City are reputedly interested in signing both with reports a £100mn offer had recently been tabled to Aston Villa for their talisman Grealish.

Kane has made his feelings well known to current club Tottenham that he feels he needs to move on in order to secure silverware and City would be an ideal location.

Grealish is a Villa fan who revels in his role as club captain. However, similar to Kane, a move would certainly benefit his career and personal trophy cabinet.

Under new management

There has been much more movement at management level as Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves all start the campaign under new tutorship.

Nuno Espírito Santo takes over the hot seat at Spurs in what is an intruiging appointment. He showed enough early on at Wolves to suggest he possesses a fine tactical mind which could help the north London club progress nicely.

Further south in the capital, Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira. The former Arsenal player will look to transition from the pragmatic style of former boss Roy Hodgson to a more progressive approach, something that will take time to implement.

It is a gamble for the club and, with prior spells in charge of New York City FC and Nice in the French league, this is a big step up for the Frenchman too. It remains to be seen whether he is afforded the luxuries of time and patience to find his groove and help the Eagles soar.

Controversy is the only word to describe the state of affairs for the blue half of Merseyside where former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez takes charge of bitter cross city rivals Everton.

Benitez has managed and achieved at the highest level across Europe yet is despised by the large majority of Everton fans after he criticised the club while in charge of Liverpool, labelling them a “small club”. Time will tell how things transpire although it certainly promises to be eventful.

Wolves have appointed Portuguese Bruno Lage, a relatively unknown quantity in the English game. Lage was previously at the helm at Benfica, where he won the domestic league and cup double in 2019. He will be hoping he can have the same positive impact former boss and fellow countryman Nuno Espírito Santo had.