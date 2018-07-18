Positive trend in local adoption

Phuket has seen a positive trend in the number of adoption from locals and Thai citizens over the years, which is encouraging as Thai people used to be only interested in pure breed; sometimes even choosing dogs that are not comfortable in the climate of Thailand.



By Soi Dog Foundation

Wednesday 18 July 2018, 03:30PM

Meet Kittipong Tongwon, nicknamed K. Aof, who recently adopted an 8-week old puppy from the shelter. While visiting the foundation, K. Aof couldn’t look anywhere else but the tiny puppy, who he adopted on the same day and is now providing a comforting home with the other members of his family.

Bodin is a mixed-breed puppy, the same kind you can see everywhere in the streets of Thailand. He was found with his other two siblings on the side road of Kathu, all being very weak and tired. As there was no mother in sight, the person who found them knew they were dumped. All puppies were brought to the Gill Dalley’s Sanctuary, where they received appropriate treatments from the vets, until they became healthy and strong, all ready for adoption.

Bodin was the first lucky one to have found a place to call home. It is good to see that many other locals are visiting Soi Dog in hope of adopting a loyal friend, as all the dogs rescued at the foundation are healthy and ready to be loved, all free of charge. It is also perceived as a way to make merit by providing those animals with a house and family for them to play with and be loved.

This upward trend is also supported by celebrities in Thailand, such as Metinee “Loukkade” Sharples, who recently adopted a puppy from Soi Dog, or actor and model Nadech Kugimiya, who adopted a three-legged puppy he found injured in the bush on the side road.

In one of his columns in the Manager Newspaper, Wanlop Chearavanont mentioned a conversation he had the pleasure to share with HM The Late King Rama 9, Bhumibol Adulyadej, in which The King told him that “Thai dogs are actually smart and strong like full breed dogs. If you give them a chance and take care of them well, teach them and train them, they will behave extremely well.” Just like Khun Tongdaeng, King Rama IX’s dog, which was not a full breed or pedigree dog, but The Past King loved her unconditionally since the first day.

The Past King was also a strong advocate of the stray dogs issue and mentioned that “the stray dogs problems would be gone if everyone would adopt a stray rather than buying a full breed.”

Visit the Soi Dog Foundation web site HERE.