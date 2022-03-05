BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Positive sentiment predicted for Songkran fest

Positive sentiment predicted for Songkran fest

BUSINESS: Tourism operators expect improving domestic sentiment for the upcoming Songkran holiday despite a sagging economy and virus outbreak that continue to derail growth in the sector.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismVaccineSafety
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 5 March 2022, 11:30AM

Tourists relax on the beach in Phuket on Feb 12. Photo: Bangkok Post

Tourists relax on the beach in Phuket on Feb 12. Photo: Bangkok Post

The festival and school holiday is a peak period for domestic tourism as families plan summer trips to beaches or nearby destinations, while millennials look to take part in the new trend of camping vacations, said Krit Patarapal, managing director of PK Exhibition, the organiser of the Thai Teaw Thai tourism fair.

He said tourism sentiment for Songkran remains positive as long as there is not another lockdown.

The Thai Teaw Thai fair features 650 tourism operators and expects to generate B100 million in transactions from March 3-6, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Krit said spending might fall as operators offer cheaper prices or bundle packages with the government’s stimulus measures.

Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, head of commercial operations at Thai Lion Air, said the Level 4 COVID-19 alert and high daily caseloads might impact travel sentiment, but rising new bookings show people are not panicking and have confidence in airlines’ preventive measures as well as their own self-protection.

The airline’s frequency during the first two months this year averaged 400 flights per week, with an average load factor of 80%.

Advance bookings for March already reached 40%, she said.

Ms Nuntaporn said March would be a buffer month to contain the virus before Songkran, when people will likely flock to hometowns even if water splashing is prohibited.

She said the government should not impose another lockdown, but if such a measure is necessary, the state should listen to the private sector before deciding on a course of action.

HOT DEAL SEEKERS

Local tourists, which contribute around 60-70% of revenue at Phuket-based tour operator Love Andaman, have shifted to last-minute deals to grab the cheapest prices.

Thais monitor possible government restrictions before making any Songkran decisions, said founder and chief executive Torphong Wongsathienchai.

Weaker purchasing power, higher operating costs and an intense price war have dampened domestic tourism, while demand is limited when compared with the available supply, he said.

Those with high spending power have shifted to overseas travel after more countries lifted travel restrictions.

Mr Torphong said his customers average 400-500 per day during weekends, or half the average pre-pandemic daily rate.

Popular routes include the Similan and Surin islands, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Khai and Maya Bay, as the bay opened for tourists on Jan 1 after being closed for 3½ years.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has directly affected tourism, with the cancellation of two familiarisation trips from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan planned for this month.

TESTING IS KEY

Mr Torphong said the Level 4 COVID-19 alert has been an obstacle to increasing tourism.

He suggested the government prepare enough hospitels and beds for COVID-19 patients as well as Favipiravir pills to let economic activity, especially from international arrivals, move forward and sustain the overall economy.

In addition to simplified travel rules, the government should allocate funding to establish RT-PCR mobile testing stations at major tourism destinations or famous beaches to facilitate visitors who are required to obtain negative tests before returning home, said Mr Torphong.

PK Exhibition’s Mr Krit said provinces with plenty of COVID-19 testing sites will have an advantage in attracting tourists. International hotel chains offer a complimentary antigen test kit service to guests before checking in.

“The best way to carry out the marketing plan is to ensure the highest level of safety, which can build confidence and attract tourists without using a pricing strategy,” Mr Krit said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies for another Roi Rim Lay Seafood Festival, this time at Kata Beach
Phuket marks 658 new COVID cases, four more deaths
Big push for Heroines Festival
Two million elderly not vaxxed as Songkran looms
UN Security Council to meet Monday on Ukraine humanitarian crisis
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Diver revived after 1-hour of CPR & airlifted to Phuket || March 4
Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket
‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists
Concerns over Phuket falling behind as tuna hub
Europe’s largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
Man rescued after Phuket bridge jump
Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket
Phuket marks 623 new COVID cases, five new deaths
Eight more grilled over actress’s death
Thais heed call to help Ukraine

 

Phuket community
Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

Russian Embassador was on Phuket last week. Perhaps he asked Governors/Officials to support Russians...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

How times have changed. I remember when any Russian tourist here had a supply of American $ cash bec...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

After Court ruling the RTP must have a real 'hang over'. Financial claims will come doen on ...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

What is the use of talking about number of russian tourists and their spending (just wrt finger work...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

A woman with friends on night tour is falling overboard while open air peeying and whole country is ...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

One has to feel for families caught up in this mess, many will probably have seen this coming and bu...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

What a load of crap Fascinated! Only a retiree with a regular pension can talk [edited] like this....(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

So poor russians touristes ,maybe needto ask Poutine to pay for them ...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Boat, night, river, no life jacket... was there drinking? Accidents do happen. ...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

There never was a zero dollar scheme. It was all dreamed up by jealous westerners...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 