Portuguese man arrested in Phuket for illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

PHUKET: A Portuguese man was arrested on Saturday morning (Aug 25) after he was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 August 2018, 03:53PM

The arrest of the man, who police have declined to name, came after his wife went to Chalong Police Station on Friday (Aug 24) to report him for assault on herself and their child.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Aug 27), Capt Somkiat Sansithi, Chief of the Investigation Division at Chalong Police Station, said, “I received a complaint from a Thai woman on Friday that she had been beaten up by her Portuguese husband. She also told me that her child was hurt too but I didn’t see the child.

“The woman also told me that her husband had a gun in the house so I requested a search warrant from the Phuket Provincial Phuket Court,” Capt Somkiat explained.

“On Saturday morning I went to search and found an air rifle, six .38 bullets and 90 air rifle pellets in the bedroom.

“The man had no licence to have the air rifle in his possession,” he said.

“The wife has since withdrawn her complaint about the assault. However, I cannot drop the charges relating to the firearm.

“He has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Details will be forwarded to Phuket Provincial Court soon.”

 

 

Christy Sweet | 30 August 2018 - 08:44:11 

If "neocolonialists" are taking over Thailand, it's through the process of miscegenation. Even the Prime minister recommended Thai women snare foreign  husbands as  meal tickets. Incidentally, air guns- aka BB guns do not kill or seriously wound but sure hurt like hell. If I had a 12 gauge, I'd load it up with rock salt. and those pigs would think twice about making themselves at...

DeKaaskopp | 29 August 2018 - 17:55:11 

Change the word "pigs" to "Neocolonialists"and i would totally agree with the first part.

Christy Sweet | 29 August 2018 - 11:21:09 

Pigs are very rude and  large rats that can quicky take over an area and spread many many diseases  and are currently spreading to two ponies  fungal and mite infestations which require expensive skin medication to combat.  They also spread hoof and mouth disease  which gets ponies put down. They need to be removed and the local provincial office is not fulfilling obligations.

Kurt | 28 August 2018 - 17:20:53 

A air gun or -riffle is a kind of forbidden arm weapon in Thailand. Period.
One can buy in Phuket town near Central? Nonsense, I not believe that. The thai police is very strict and straight forward, they will not allow it. RTP of course inspect shops on forbidden weapons sales. If found, sure they close down the shop. That is the law.  :-)

malczx7r | 28 August 2018 - 14:47:46 

Since when is an air gun a "firearm"?  No you can't own an airgun, they are banned, even though some shops near Central sell them, and what happens if your aim isn't good?  It's only a pig, give it a break, its an animal!

Christy Sweet | 28 August 2018 - 09:51:33 

Can foreigners get a license to own air guns?  I have a couple of nuisance pigs I'd like to discourage since the office responsible for their removal is remiss in its responsibilities.

Nasa12 | 27 August 2018 - 18:36:14 

Come on Capt Somkiat air weapons, everyone can imagine who is planting the six. 38 caliber bullets in his home. But time fore you Mr Somkiat tell us about this accident outside Lotus in Chalong, have u put the old man in jail or ??

