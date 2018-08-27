PHUKET: A Portuguese man was arrested on Saturday morning (Aug 25) after he was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

crimepoliceviolence

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 August 2018, 03:53PM

The arrest of the man, who police have declined to name, came after his wife went to Chalong Police Station on Friday (Aug 24) to report him for assault on herself and their child. Photo: The Phuket News / File

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Aug 27), Capt Somkiat Sansithi, Chief of the Investigation Division at Chalong Police Station, said, “I received a complaint from a Thai woman on Friday that she had been beaten up by her Portuguese husband. She also told me that her child was hurt too but I didn’t see the child.

“The woman also told me that her husband had a gun in the house so I requested a search warrant from the Phuket Provincial Phuket Court,” Capt Somkiat explained.

“On Saturday morning I went to search and found an air rifle, six .38 bullets and 90 air rifle pellets in the bedroom.

“The man had no licence to have the air rifle in his possession,” he said.

“The wife has since withdrawn her complaint about the assault. However, I cannot drop the charges relating to the firearm.

“He has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Details will be forwarded to Phuket Provincial Court soon.”