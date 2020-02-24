THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pornpawee stuns Marin in decider

Pornpawee stuns Marin in decider

BADMINTON: Pornpawee Chochuwong claimed her first World Tour Super 300 title, winning the US$170,000 (B5.4 million) BWF Spain Masters in Barcelona yesterday (Feb 23).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 February 2020, 09:56AM

Pornpawee Chochuwong beats Carolina Marin to win the Spain Masters in Barcelona yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: Bangkok Post file

Pornpawee Chochuwong beats Carolina Marin to win the Spain Masters in Barcelona yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: Bangkok Post file

The Thai sixth seed stunned top seed Carolina Marin of Spain in the women’s singles final 11-21, 21-16, 21-18 in one hour and 17 minutes at Vall d’Hebron Olympic Sports Centre.

It looked to be an easy workout for world No.8 Marin after the Spaniard cruised through in the opening game in just 15 minutes but Pornpawee bounced back in the second and pushed the match to the decisive third game.

Marin got off to a strong start and took early control but Pornpawee again clawed her way back to seal the match in front of a stunned home crowd.

Pornpawee received $12,750 winner’s cheque for her first title of the year, while Marin took home $6,460.

Pornpawee was a runner-up to fellow Thai Nitchaon Jindapol in the 2018 Thailand Masters - also a BWF Super 300 event. She has also won three BWF International Challenge titles.

Marin had beaten two Thai players in the tournament - Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the quarter-finals and Supanida Katethong in the semi-finals.

Marin, who is still looking for her first title of 2020, also lost to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the Indonesia Masters final last month.

Marin, 26, won the Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 and is a three-time world champion (2014, 2015 and 2018).

Thai rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn lost to meet top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men’s singles.

It was the 18-year-old’s first appearance in the final of a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament. Kunlavut completed a hat-trick of world junior titles last year.

Earlier, Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia bagged the women’s doubles crown after they battled past Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 in one hour and 36 minutes.

Kim Sa-Rang and Kim Ha-Na claimed the mixed doubles crown after they defeated sixth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.

The Korean pair rallied after losing the opening game 21-15 to win the next two 21-11, 21-10 in 61 minutes.

Top seeds Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Taiwan were to play fourth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the men’s doubles decider - the last final of the tournament.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Farrell points the finger at himself after Irish defeat
Fury crushes Wilder in heavyweight title rematch
Lampard puts VAR in dock after Lo Celso gets away with ‘leg breaker’
Phuket youth sailors to contest 2020 O’pen Skiff World Championship in Italy
Farrell v Farrell as England try to deny Ireland a Grand Slam
China World Cup qualifiers moved to Thailand but fans barred
Mendes connections allow Wolves to dream again
Tyson ready to unleash the Fury in Wilder heavyweight title rematch
Feud between club and agent over Pogba future heats up
Thailand MotoGP safe to go ahead after coronavirus check
Phuket Misfits stun KCC in brilliant Grand Final
McLaren taking coronavirus precautions at Barcelona F1 test
Golfing community dig deep to help raise funds for Aussie bushfire relief
ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus
Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool

 

Phuket community
Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

Rorri,waiting for other governments to do something ? Why don't you come out of your inactivity ...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@ shwe. You may not need a high education for "make beds",but the job of a room maid is a ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

"Could be actually from the insurgent deep south" And K,do all those people pose a danger ...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@R. And you think isolating countries with a questionable democracy would change anything ? It woul...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

On what basis would maritime unions ban exports? It would deprive it's members of income. That i...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Problem with thai Officials you can not trust them as their web site not functions. If they deny rec...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

How many of the 200,000 or more Thai on Phuket, not registered, could be actually from the 'insu...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

International maritime unions should ban all exports, from Thailand, and a case should be raised wit...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

pity Thailand cannot reduce its dependence on tourism, but that industry does not need skilled labor...(Read More)

Phuket calls for prompt government support over COVID-19 fallout

Wish Phuket Chamber of Commerce would have made itselfs strong for 'Water' on Phuket in the ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
QSI - Cooking Competition
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 