BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pornpawee, mixed doubles pair soldier on

Pornpawee, mixed doubles pair soldier on

BADMINTON: Pornpawee Chochuwong and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai advanced to the quarter-finals of the BWF Denmark Open yesterday (Oct 21).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 October 2021, 09:24AM

Pornpawee Chochuwong. Photo: AFP

Pornpawee Chochuwong. Photo: AFP

Seventh seed Pornpawee cruised past Aya Ohori of Japan 21-6, 21-15 in the round of 16 at the World Tour Super 1000 event at Odense Sports Park, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pornpawee will face second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan who defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-13, 21-15 in the last eight of the women’s singles event.

Pornpawee is the only Thai player left in the women’s singles event after both Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Phittayaporn Chaiwan failed to progress yesterday.

Busanan lost to fourth seed Pusarla V Sindhu of India 16-21, 21-12, 15-21 while Phittayaporn was beaten by China’s Wang Zhiyi 17-21, 6-21.

Phittayaporn upset third seeded compatriot Ratchanok Intanon 21-14, 21-17 in the first round on Wednesday.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

In the mixed doubles event, second seeds Dechapol and Sapsiree defeated Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova of Russia 21-18, 21-19.

The Thai duo will face the winners of the match between sixth seeds Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith of England and Lee Jhe-huei and Hsu Ya-ching of Taiwan.

In today’s women’s singles quarters, Sindhu will meet fifth seed An Se-Young of South Korea while Wang will play sixth seed He Bingjiao in an all-Chinese clash.

Also, Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland beat Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea 21-18, 20-22, 26-24. She will face Spain’s Clara Azurmendi, who defeated home hope Mia Blichfeldt 21-12, 21-18.

In the early men’s singles action, top seed Kento Momota of Japan defeated Srikanth Kidambi of India 23-21, 21-9.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Revived Man Utd face Liverpool, Chelsea battle injury woes
Phuket resident takes on BJJ world record attempt
‘Big Dolphin’ looking to make a splash in Phuket
Pistons at dawn ahead of the US Grand Prix
Panthers return from the wilderness
Vietnam to host delayed SEA Games next year
Thailand to stage top Badminton events in 2022
T20 Cricket World Cup - six to watch
Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-goal Liverpool thrash Watford
China end Thai shuttler’s run
Newcastle launch new era as Man Utd grapple with injuries
Thais thrash Algeria, make quarter-finals
Phuket International Rugby 10s confirmed
Bottas and Perez make themselves title players in Turkey
Vagabonds Youth Rugby Academy returns

 

Phuket community
Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Clear as mud. It seems 'travelers' will be allowed to enter quarantine free from anywhere bu...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

Aaaargh! First it's all countries into 10 provinces, then it's 10 countries arriving anywher...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

Not a single word about that idiot ridiculous CoE certificate....(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

A degree of common sense finally beginning to surface especially around insurance - why residents ca...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

More revenues for Thai owned insurance companies, more brown envelopes for Thai officials... More of...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

It’s funny to look at that list, many of this country start a look down again. Because the wave 5 ...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

Respectful of ...? An oppressive patriarchy. No thanks....(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

It's too easy to get under the sexpat's skin. Guilt, shame or.. both? ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Why I need an insurance when I can pay myself ?? Amazing to see Thailand showing the human factor...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

Again, the COVID bans haven't stopped the super-rich operators from openly selling alcohol, why ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 