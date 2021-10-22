Pornpawee, mixed doubles pair soldier on

BADMINTON: Pornpawee Chochuwong and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai advanced to the quarter-finals of the BWF Denmark Open yesterday (Oct 21).

Pornpawee Chochuwong. Photo: AFP

Seventh seed Pornpawee cruised past Aya Ohori of Japan 21-6, 21-15 in the round of 16 at the World Tour Super 1000 event at Odense Sports Park, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pornpawee will face second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan who defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-13, 21-15 in the last eight of the women’s singles event.

Pornpawee is the only Thai player left in the women’s singles event after both Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Phittayaporn Chaiwan failed to progress yesterday.

Busanan lost to fourth seed Pusarla V Sindhu of India 16-21, 21-12, 15-21 while Phittayaporn was beaten by China’s Wang Zhiyi 17-21, 6-21.

Phittayaporn upset third seeded compatriot Ratchanok Intanon 21-14, 21-17 in the first round on Wednesday.

In the mixed doubles event, second seeds Dechapol and Sapsiree defeated Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova of Russia 21-18, 21-19.

The Thai duo will face the winners of the match between sixth seeds Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith of England and Lee Jhe-huei and Hsu Ya-ching of Taiwan.

In today’s women’s singles quarters, Sindhu will meet fifth seed An Se-Young of South Korea while Wang will play sixth seed He Bingjiao in an all-Chinese clash.

Also, Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland beat Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea 21-18, 20-22, 26-24. She will face Spain’s Clara Azurmendi, who defeated home hope Mia Blichfeldt 21-12, 21-18.

In the early men’s singles action, top seed Kento Momota of Japan defeated Srikanth Kidambi of India 23-21, 21-9.