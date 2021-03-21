BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BADMINTON: Pornpawee Chochuwong will vie for the All England Open women’s singles title after reaching the final of the sport’s oldest tournament in Birmingham, England, yesterday (Mar 20).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 21 March 2021, 11:45AM

Pornpawee Chochuwong plays a return to Pusarla V Sindhu. Photo: AFP.

The Thai sixth seed defeated fifth seed Pusarla V Sindhu 21-17, 21-9 in 45 minutes in the semi-finals at Utilita Arena.

The 23-year-old will face Nozomi Okuhara today after the Japanese second seed rallied to defeat Ratchanok Intanon 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the second semi-final match.

This will be Pornpawee’s chance to win her first Super 1000 title. She won the 2020 Spain Masters - a Super 300 event - last year.

The 23-year-old Pornpawee continued her impressive form in 2021 after reaching the semi-finals of the 2020 BWF World Tour Finals in January.

Pornpawee became only the second Thai player to reach the All England Open final. Ratchanok was the first as she made it to the championship match twice in 2013 and 2017.

Pornpawee beat Zhang Beiwen of the US 21-16, 21-19 in the quarter-finals on Friday, while Ratchanok beat Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 18-21, 21-17, 21-10.

Second seed Okuhara knocked out another Thai hope Busanan Ongbamrungphan in three games on Friday.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The women’s doubles final will be an all-Japanese showdown between top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota and second seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Fukushima and Hirota defeated Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen of the Netherlands 21-17, 21-7, while Matsumoto and Nagahara downed fellow Japanese Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, the fifth seeds, 21-19, 21-17.

In men’s doubles event, fourth seeds Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe defeated Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede of Denmark 21-13, 21-11 to secure their spot in today’s decider.

Meanwhile Indonesia has requested that ranking points obtained by the winners at the All England Open do not count towards Olympic qualification after its players were withdrawn from the tournament having been instructed to self-isolate.

The Indonesian team were withdrawn from the prestigious tournament after they had been told by British health authorities to isolate for 10 days because a passenger on their flight to England tested positive for COVID-19.

Qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, which take place from July 23-Aug 8, will be based on the BWF’s ranking list on June 15.

“We hope the BWF will not count the points for the winners in all five events,” said team manager Ricky Subagja, who is also a former Olympic champion.

