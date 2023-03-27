Pornpawee captures 2nd World Tour title in Basel

BADMINTON: Sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong claimed the women’s singles title at the US$210,000 (B7.2 million) BWF Swiss Open in Basel on Sunday (Mar 26).

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 March 2023, 09:00AM

Women’s singles winner Pornpawee Chochuwong. Photo: AFP

The Thai sixth seed defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-16, 21-18 in the 47-minute title match of the World Tour Super 300 event at St Jakobshalle in Basel.

World No.11 Pornpawee beat Gregoria Tunjung 18-21, 21-13, 21-17 while the 23rd ranked Blichfeldt edged Zhang Beiwen of the United States 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

It was the 25-year-old Pornpawee’s second World Tour title, with her first coming at the 2020 Spain Masters, also a Super 300 event.

Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India defeated Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang of China 21-19, 24-22 in the men’s doubles final.

Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto were crowned women’s doubles champions following a walkover win over Japanese compatriots Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

Koki Watanabe of Japan defeated malaysian 3rd seed Chou Tien-chen 22-20, 18-21, 21-12 while China’s Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin beat Malaysian pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai 21-17, 19-21, 21-17 in the mixed doubles final.