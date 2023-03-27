The Thai sixth seed defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-16, 21-18 in the 47-minute title match of the World Tour Super 300 event at St Jakobshalle in Basel.
World No.11 Pornpawee beat Gregoria Tunjung 18-21, 21-13, 21-17 while the 23rd ranked Blichfeldt edged Zhang Beiwen of the United States 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semi-finals on Saturday.
It was the 25-year-old Pornpawee’s second World Tour title, with her first coming at the 2020 Spain Masters, also a Super 300 event.
Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India defeated Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang of China 21-19, 24-22 in the men’s doubles final.
Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto were crowned women’s doubles champions following a walkover win over Japanese compatriots Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.
Koki Watanabe of Japan defeated malaysian 3rd seed Chou Tien-chen 22-20, 18-21, 21-12 while China’s Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin beat Malaysian pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai 21-17, 19-21, 21-17 in the mixed doubles final.
