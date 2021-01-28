Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pornpawee blows away Ratchanok

Pornpawee blows away Ratchanok

BADMINTON: Pornpawee Chochuwong stunned Ratchanok Intanon to begin her HSBC BWF World Tour Finals campaign with a tough three-game victory at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, last night (Jan 27).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 January 2021, 12:34PM

Pornpawee Chochuwong plays a shot against Ratchanok Intanon during their Group B match. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Pornpawee Chochuwong plays a shot against Ratchanok Intanon during their Group B match. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The world No.13 battled back to upset Ratchanok for her first-ever victory against her fifth-ranked opponent and claim her opening Group B win in the women’s singles 15-21, 21-11, 21-18.

“I was very nervous in the first game. It’s my first time playing in the World Tour Finals,” said Pornpawee. “Fortunately I was able to regroup and play my own game and that’s why I could come back.

“I think Ratchanok felt the pressure more in the third game and made some mistakes.”

Pornpawee will have another tough assignment today against top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying in her second round-robin match of the US$1.5 million (approximately B45mn) season finale while Ratchanok will play Pusarla V Sindhu of India.

Tai also needed three games to defeat seventh-ranked Sindhu in the other Group B match yesterday.

Tai, 26, lost the first game against Sindhu, the Rio Olympics silver-medallist, before regrouping to win it 19-21, 21-12, 21-17 in 59 minutes.

“It was a good match, there were no easy points,” said Tai, who defeated Ratchanok in the Toyota Thailand Open semi-finals on Saturday.

In the mixed doubles category, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai defeated Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia 21-13, 16-21, 21-11 in an opening Group A clash.

They will play Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung of South Korea in the second match today.

The Thai world No.3 pair are chasing a hat-trick of titles in the Asian leg in Bangkok after they won the Yonex Thailand Open and the Toyota Thailand Open - both World Tour Super 1000 event - in consecutive weeks, heading into the finale.

World No.11 pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai got off to a winning start after they defeated the 18th ranked Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith of England 21-10, 21-11 in the women’s doubles Group B clash.

They will next play Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea, who also won their opener, in the second group match today.

Dewa Phuket Resort

Kim and Kong defeated Linda Efler and Isabel Herttrich of Germany in the other match-up 21-11, 19-21, 21-11.

“We didn’t feel any pressure today although we played them for the first time today,” said Jongkolphan.

“It was good that we won our opening match. A great boost for our confidence.”

In Group A, Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu beat Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea 21-17, 22-24, 21-15 while Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean won an all-Malaysian tie against Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen 21-16, 10-21, 21-15.

Polii and Rahayu will face Hoo and Wen while Lee and Shin play Chow and Lee today.

Elsewhere Spain’s Carolina Marin, looking for her third straight trophy in as many weeks, dispatched Russia’s Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-19, 21-14 in a Group A action.

“The first game was tough after winning two back-to-back titles,” said the reigning Olympic champion.

“Sometimes for your mindset, it’s tough to be ready again for a new week, a new match and a new tournament.”

Korean rising star An Se-Young also won her Group A opener, beating Michelle Li of Canada 21-12, 21-17.

Marin, who won both the Yonex Thailand Open and the Toyota Thailand Open, will play her second match against Li today while An will meet Kosetskaya.

In the men’s singles action, Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan defeated Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-10, 21-14 in Group B opener while Chou Tien-chen, also from Taiwan, came through his Group A opener against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-16, 12-21, 21-11.

The top eight players in each discipline are divided in two groups, playing in a round-robin format. The top two players advance to the semi-finals.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man Utd title hopes hit as Chelsea’s Tuchel era starts with stalemate
Tokyo Olympics test event to be postponed reports
Controversy at the ACG as Penguins defeat Cows
Four spots for Thai stars in marquee event
Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard
Brady, Mahomes set up dream Super Bowl as Bucs, Chiefs advance
Dechapol, Sapsiree crowned champions at Thailand Open
McGregor knocked out by Poirier in stunning UFC upset
Britons secure berth in America’s Cup challenger final
Ratchanok eliminated from Thailand Open
MotoGP season to start with two races in Qatar
Ratchanok reaches badminton semi-finals
Manchester City turn on the style to join title race
Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run ended by Burnley
Ratchanok, Pornpawee advance to quarter-finals

 

Phuket community
Support scheme for tourism staff

A trip to the real world would pay great dividends for the people coming up with these schemes. How ...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Dream on. ...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

800 People involved, on Phuket alone. Wow? Where are the rest of hundreds arrests. In whole Thailand...(Read More)

Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments

... should fork up the repayment money themselves. It are really a bunch of 'hero's to hit...(Read More)

Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments

Were the Tambons/OrborTor's 12-16 years blind/incompetent/to lazy to advice/check/analyze or the...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

@Dek, his reaction with 'Economics' is funny. Public Health is a important factor in Econom...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

Dek, from midnight till 01:00AM is just 1 hour longer. Big deal. Normal closing time is 01:00AM. Or...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

A couple of foreigners got deported for touching fish a while ago. What these clowns did was more d...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

I have had a couple tires blowout in the past. It's a little alarming, but certainly nothing to ...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

"800 people involved in this cheating in Phuket".... The government should never again off...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand

 