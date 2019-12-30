Popular Two Chefs restaurant in Patong destroyed by fire

PHUKET: The Patong restaurant of the popular Two Chefs franchise in Phuket was completely gutted by fire in the early hours of this morning (Dec 30).

By The Phuket News

Monday 30 December 2019, 12:38PM

The popular Two Chefs Patong restaurant, located on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, was destroyed by fire early this morning (Dec 30). Photo: Two Chefs)

“The most important thing is that no one was hurt. Everyone is okay,” Adam Goodman, General Manager and co-founder of Two Chefs, told The Phuket News.

Asked what might have caused the fire, he said, “The fire broke out very early this morning. Police are still here investigating. At this stage it is still too early to tell.”

Asked the estimated cost of the damage caused by the fire, Mr Goodman replied, “It is also still too early to determine how much the cost of damage is, but the restaurant has been completely destroyed by the fire.”

Mr Goodman urged any patrons who had reservations at the Patong restaurant to contact Two Chefs through their Facebook page. (Click here.)

“We will fit you in at either the restaurant in Kata or the restaurant in Karon,” he assured.

Firefighters at the Patong Fire Department told The Phuket News that they were informed of the fire by Patong Police at 5:10am.

“We dispatched one fire truck and two water tank trucks to put out the fire,” one firefighter said.

“When we arrived a rolling shutter at the side of the restaurant was open. We don’t know who opened it, but it meant we could get to the fire quicker and managed to put the fire out in about 35 minutes,” he said.

The firefighter speculated that the fire may have started in the restaurant area, which was destroyed by the flames.

“The fire got into the kitchen area, but the water sprinklers in the kitchen worked very well. The fire did not damage this area much,” the firefighter said.