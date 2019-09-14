Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pope Francis to visit Thailand in November

Pope Francis to visit Thailand in November

THAILAND: Pope Francis will travel to Thailand in November, the Vatican said yesterday (Sept 13), in a visit to Asia that will also sweep in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which were both decimated by atomic bombs in 1945.

religion
By AFP

Saturday 14 September 2019, 12:00PM

A nurse from the Saint Louis Hospital reads a programme about Pope Francis during an announcement in Bangkok on yesterday (Sept 13) regarding his upcoming trip to Thailand and Japan. Photo: Romeo Gacad / AFP

A nurse from the Saint Louis Hospital reads a programme about Pope Francis during an announcement in Bangkok on yesterday (Sept 13) regarding his upcoming trip to Thailand and Japan. Photo: Romeo Gacad / AFP

It has been nearly four decades since a pontiff visited the kingdom. The late Pope John Paul II went to Thailand in 1984 where he met with the late King Rama IX and the Queen Mother.

The current pontiff will travel to Thailand from November 20-23, and then Japan to November 26, the Vatican said.

In Bangkok, Pope Francis will “preside at religious ceremonies and pastoral visits to Catholic communities,” said a press statement from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand.

He would hold “two masses”, added Monsignor Vissanu Thanya-anan of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Thailand.

The four-day papal visit will mark the 350th anniversary of the founding of the “Mission de Siam”, which was first established by Pope Clement IX in 1669.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Today, the 388,000-strong Christian community makes up an estimated 1% of the population in Thailand, with the majority residing in the north and many within ethnic minority groups like the Jarai and the Akha.

Embattled ethnic groups, like the Montagnards who fled religious persecution in neighbouring communist Vietnam, also reside in Thailand seeking asylum.

Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, the Pope’s second cousin who runs a Catholic girls’ school in northeast Thailand, said his visit to a Buddhist-majority Thailand is meant as an outreach to other religions.

“This visit shows his desire... to bring a message of peace,” she told AFP, adding that she would be with her cousin during the Bangkok visit and hopes for some “private” time.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to host “1st World Beach Pencak Silat Championship 2019”
Boat Lagoon Yachting announces partnership with superyacht brokerage Burgess
Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time
Phuket Smart City: Beating pain points with tech
Tourism lures get creative
Digital Drive: Phuket police drop licence seizures in first move toward tech-based policing
Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smashing fakes! Pope coming to Thailand? Drug drops put drivers at risk? || September 13
Karon Police identify body of foreign man found floating off Phuket
Governor requests B1.15mn extra to complete second building at new Provincial Hall site
Mice tourism development in Phuket held back by regulations
Phuket all clear as haze blankets south
Army lieutenant, accused of raping girl, 14, discharged, loses pension
Baby was not put up for sale, police say
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Controversial painting sold! Microplastics in Thai fish? Phuket expat honoured! || September 12

 

Phuket community
Governor requests B1.15mn extra to complete second building at new Provincial Hall site

No explanation was forthcoming. Ask smaller budgets step by step probably has more chance to get mor...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

TM28 and TM30 are mentioned here in other comments, Dek....(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Just a thought, Dek, just a thought. The article window doesn't matter as it is not a comment, b...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time

Interesting to wait and see what beach village head K. MaAnn is going to do in this. Last thing we r...(Read More)

Digital Drive: Phuket police drop licence seizures in first move toward tech-based policing

Good to drop that driving license seizure thing. Was not fair anyway, as 30+ % of the thai on the ro...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

"When Thai friends from ChiangMai or Kalasi stay with me..."Wondering what this question g...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Considering the salaries of RTP officers serving at Phuket police stations, much could be thought ab...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

When thai friends from ChiangMai or Kalasi stay with me a weekend in my place on Phuket ( from Frida...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time

A wise move. Hopefully all west coast beach towns follow this initiative immediately. It will contri...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

According Australian newspapers this thai police man did smuggle 2.4 kg heroin. ( there is a usa wom...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket

 