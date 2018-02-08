For one night only, sample 15 of the best restaurants in Phuket Popping Up at the White House at Boat Lagoon in support of Phuket Has Been Good To Us! For a 2,500 THB donation try culinary creations from the many amazing chefs and enjoy all night free flow from our 6 beverage sponsors. The evening will also feature fantastic silent auction prizes, great music, dancing, and more! Don’t miss Phuket’s best foodie event of the year! Book now at phuketticketmaster.com, info@phukethasbeengoodtous.org or 076-278-146
Pop Up 4 at The White House at Boat Lagoon
Start From: Saturday 17 March 2018, 11:00AM
to Saturday 17 March 2018, 08:00PM