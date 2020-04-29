Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Poor resident tries to return B1k gift left in food-relief parcel

Poor resident tries to return B1k gift left in food-relief parcel

PHUKET: A local resident in Cherng Talay suffering from the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions tried to return a B1,000 banknote tucked into a food-relief parcel in a true act of honesty, only to find out that the money was placed inside the parcel intentionally.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomicscharity
By Chutharat Plerin

Wednesday 29 April 2020, 11:55AM

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

Photo courtesy of Jakob Pedersen

« »

The parcel was one of thousands handed out by a small campaign aimed at helping local people left without income by the COVID crisis.

The campaign is privately sponsored by Aiyarin and Jakob Pedersen, “with the support of Tony, Sophie, Panida, Henrik, plus Chernglay Kitchen, Supalai, Andaman Island Group and Ask Ava,” Mr Pedersen told Khao Phuket.

“We are mainly a group of close friends from the neighbourhood. We will give away 5.000 boxes of free food between April 12-30. We have given away close to 4.000 boxes already,” he added.

“We might continue afterwards if there is a need. We are working with the local government to coordinate it all and also provide lunch to local temples and volunteers,” Jakob explained.

“Our goal is to give meals especially to those affected by job loss during these times. We start daily at 10am at Chernglay Kitchen on Soi Pasak.

Thanyapura Health 360

“We all meet each morning to cook and pack the food before people arrive. The local community has also started sponsoring rice, eggs and ingredients to help us out, which is really nice,” he explained.

As for the B1,000 gift tucked into one of the food parcels, Jakob explained, “We added a B1,000 note in one of the food boxes to a lucky person. The day after a poor neighbour came by to ask if one of us accidentally dropped a note in the box since they found it.

“We were shocked by the honesty, especially in these hard times, so we have since that day kept adding B1,000 to a box, but now with a written note,” he said.

“We heard a Burmese worker got one as well, he had been depressed after losing his work and saw this as a blessing to keep up the hope. Small stories like that really keeps us going,” Jakob added.

Jakob invited any people wanting to support the small campaign to contact him through his Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One dead, three injured after car hits power pole, likely racing home to beat curfew
Health Ministry issues guidelines for beauty clinics, massage spas
Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases
BOT starts offering soft loans totaling B24.2bn
Bangkok Airways restarts Samui flights
Cabinet keeps May holidays
PM issues plea for ‘patience’
Patong beach restaurant owner, 63, Phuket’s second COVID-19 victim
Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lockdown continues, for now? Bangkok talks reopening! || April 28
’Royal Kitchen’ cooking up 34,000 free meals for Phuket’s COVID-afflicted
Moody’s Investors Service Gives Thailand Stable Outlook
B5,000 aid paid to 7.5mn people
Phuket turtle nest under inspection after 76 eggs fail to produce younglings
France, Spain to announce lockdown exit plan as Aussies hit waves

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas

Keeping Bangla Road lockeddown is good. I not see it as a quarantine. Hardly any person lives at Ban...(Read More)

Soi Dog distributes relief supplies to Myanmar workers affected by COVID-19

There are foreign worker camps near my home Soi 43 (Soi Anusom Chalong.Very filthy. I think a dog sh...(Read More)

Cabinet keeps May holidays

And you Ms Narumon and all PM, should stay at work to this crisis are over. ...(Read More)

PM issues plea for ‘patience’

I don't understand why you would open resturants, but not allow alcohol to be sold? I can't ...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas

Open some beaches. position beach chairs at social distance. Lift the alcohol sales ban, or when al...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

@ mirthpro New Governor ? It's still the same Governor....(Read More)

PM issues plea for ‘patience’

'It is all good, I share you pain'. Really? I don't believe it. How much more 'flat&...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

So ans "assistant professor" of a local college is ordering we all "must download ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

GerryT81, if you don't agree with Kurt, why not tell us why...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

Bang-Tao is about 8 k long, covering a huge area . The cluster is located in the south - seems us B...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Seara Sports

 