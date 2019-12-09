Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has received a poor rating after six months as head of an elected government, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 9 December 2019, 09:44AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s first six months in office has been rated poorly in a poll conducted by Nida. Photo AFP

The poll was conducted nationwide between Nov 29 - Dec 3 on 1,278 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations to gauge their satisfaction with the performance of Gen Prayut and members of his cabinet since the election.

Asked to rate Gen Prayut's overall performance, 33.72% of respondents said he has fared poorly in handling the country's administration because his government has not been able to solve economic problems, the people have not been well taken care of, justice has been overlooked and actions have been taken only to protect his cronies. A further 25.98% said his performance has not been satisfactory in various fields.

Only 8.92% said Gen Prayut has performed very well and his decisiveness, determination to work and honesty are beyond doubt, while 30.13% said he has performed fairly well, especially in the area of maintaining peace and order in the country.

The remaining 1.25% were not interested or had no comment.

In terms of ideology, 47.73% said he is a man with a strong determination to work for the country and the people; 47.34% said he has only tried to maintain power for himself and his cronies; 4.93% were not interested or had no comment.

Regarding decisiveness, 48.12% said he is capable of making important political and administrative decisions, 46.32% said he lacks decisiveness and 5.56% were not interested or had no comment.

Regarding personality, 62.36% said he is a military-style leader, 29.26% believe he has a hybrid military-democratic style of leadership, 6.73% say he has the personality of a democratic leader and 1.65% were not interested or had no comment.

Concerning efficiency and ability to solve problems, 61.19% said Gen Prayut lacks the competence to solve the country's problems; 34.35% said he has the necessary competence to solve the country's problems and 4.46% were not interested or had no comment.

In terms of transparency, 51.49% believed Gen Prayut lacks transparency and accountability; 35.45% thought he performs his duties transparently and 13.06% were not interested or had no comment.