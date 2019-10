Poolside Night Market At Angsana Laguna Phuket

Start From: Saturday 12 October 2019, 05:00PM to Saturday 30 November 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Experience a traditional Phuket Night Market every Saturday from 17:00 – 22:00 hrs.

The Angsana night market is a bustling gathering of vibrant food and beverage stalls comprised of local vendors and hotel catered stalls, providing a unique blend of Thai street food, BBQ and classic dishes from the resort’s restaurants with live entertainment.

Enjoy yourself in the natural setting of the resort gardens every Saturday night. Starting from THB 150 net per item.