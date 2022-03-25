Pongsakorn wins gold at the Dubai World Championships

ATHLETICS: Paralympic hero Pongsakorn Paeyo showed he has lost none of his quality after storming to gold medal success on the opening day of the Dubai 2022 World Para Athletic Grand Prix and Fassa International Para Athletic Championships.

Athletics

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 March 2022, 03:00PM

Pongsakorn Paeyo. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook.

Pongsakorn won two gold medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo last September, setting a World Record in the men’s 100m T53 wheelchair racing in the process.

On Monday (Mar 21) he claimed top-spot in the men’s 800m wheelchair finals of the T53 class, crossing the finish line with a time of 1 minute 38.36 seconds.

He was followed by Masoburi Azae with a time of 1min 41.25secs and Sopha Inthasen in 1min 41.51secs, who won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Elsewhere, in the final of the men’s 800m wheelchair final of the T33/34 class, Thai athlete Chaiwat Rattana finished in 4th spot, just outside the medal classification, with a time of 1min 47.28secs. The gold medal went to Walid Katila of Tunisia with a time of 1min 44.33secs with Mohamed Hammadi from the UAE claiming silver with a time of 1min 44.47secs. The bronze medla went to the UAE’s Alhmed Nawad with a time of 1min 47.20secs.

In the women’s wheelchair 800m T54 class final, Thai athlete Techini Duang-in finished 5th with a time of 1min 57.81secs, with compatriots Yatfa Sui Ui in 6th on 2mins 4.44secs and Athitaya Chukerd one place behind with a time of 2mins 4.85secs. Patricia Ishas of Switzerland won gold with a time of 1min 52.78secs, the silver medal went to Alexandra Hebling of Switzerland at 1min 53.57secs with Mengi Murrell Marie of Germany claiming bronze with 1min 54.88secs.



In race 1 of the men’s 100-meter running qualifying round, T12 class, Somdet Chaiya of Thailand came in at 14.80 seconds to secure 3rd place. After conslidating the results of both qualifiers, it transpired he finshed in 6th place.



In the T38 class men’s 400 meters qualifying heat 1, Thai Abhisit Taprom finished first with a time of 56.37 seconds, with compatriot Surasak Damchum third in 59.66 seconds. Overall Abhisit was ranked 6th and Surasak Damchum 8th.



Race 2 of the qualifying for the men’s wheelchair 800m T54 class saw Athiwat Phaeng Nuea finish first with a time of 1min 35.58secs. In the third qualifier of the same category, veteran racer Saichon, Jane finished top with 1min 35.18secs with compatriot Phutharet Kongrak in 3rd place with 1min 35.29secs, Wahoram in 4th on 1min 35.33secs and Pipatpong Sianglam in 5th on 1min 35. 40secs. All athletes advance to the final rounds to continue their quest for medals.



Suneephon Thanomwong won the first qualifying race of the women’s 100 metres T11/12/13 class with a time of 13.42 seconds. Fellow Thai Janejira Panyathip finished on 13.50 seconds to claim 2nd spot and both advance to the next round.

The 13th World Championships for disabled athletes started on Monday and concludes today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.