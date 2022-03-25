BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pongsakorn wins gold at the Dubai World Championships

Pongsakorn wins gold at the Dubai World Championships

ATHLETICS: Paralympic hero Pongsakorn Paeyo showed he has lost none of his quality after storming to gold medal success on the opening day of the Dubai 2022 World Para Athletic Grand Prix and Fassa International Para Athletic Championships.

Athletics
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 March 2022, 03:00PM

Pongsakorn Paeyo. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook.

Pongsakorn Paeyo. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook.

Pongsakorn won two gold medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo last September, setting a World Record in the men’s 100m T53 wheelchair racing in the process.

On Monday (Mar 21) he claimed top-spot in the men’s 800m wheelchair finals of the T53 class, crossing the finish line with a time of 1 minute 38.36 seconds.

He was followed by Masoburi Azae with a time of 1min 41.25secs and Sopha Inthasen in 1min 41.51secs, who won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Elsewhere, in the final of the men’s 800m wheelchair final of the T33/34 class, Thai athlete Chaiwat Rattana finished in 4th spot, just outside the medal classification, with a time of 1min 47.28secs. The gold medal went to Walid Katila of Tunisia with a time of 1min 44.33secs with Mohamed Hammadi from the UAE claiming silver with a time of 1min 44.47secs. The bronze medla went to the UAE’s Alhmed Nawad with a time of 1min 47.20secs.

In the women’s wheelchair 800m T54 class final, Thai athlete Techini Duang-in finished 5th with a time of 1min 57.81secs, with compatriots Yatfa Sui Ui in 6th on 2mins 4.44secs and Athitaya Chukerd one place behind with a time of 2mins 4.85secs. Patricia Ishas of Switzerland won gold with a time of 1min 52.78secs, the silver medal went to Alexandra Hebling of Switzerland at 1min 53.57secs with Mengi Murrell Marie of Germany claiming bronze with 1min 54.88secs.

CBRE Phuket


In race 1 of the men’s 100-meter running qualifying round, T12 class, Somdet Chaiya of Thailand came in at 14.80 seconds to secure 3rd place. After conslidating the results of both qualifiers, it transpired he finshed in 6th place.


In the T38 class men’s 400 meters qualifying heat 1, Thai Abhisit Taprom finished first with a time of 56.37 seconds, with compatriot Surasak Damchum third in 59.66 seconds. Overall Abhisit was ranked 6th and Surasak Damchum 8th.


Race 2 of the qualifying for the men’s wheelchair 800m T54 class saw Athiwat Phaeng Nuea finish first with a time of 1min 35.58secs. In the third qualifier of the same category, veteran racer Saichon, Jane finished top with 1min 35.18secs with compatriot Phutharet Kongrak in 3rd place with 1min 35.29secs, Wahoram in 4th on 1min 35.33secs and Pipatpong Sianglam in 5th on 1min 35. 40secs. All athletes advance to the final rounds to continue their quest for medals.


Suneephon Thanomwong won the first qualifying race of the women’s 100 metres T11/12/13 class with a time of 13.42 seconds. Fellow Thai Janejira Panyathip finished on 13.50 seconds to claim 2nd spot and both advance to the next round.

The 13th World Championships for disabled athletes started on Monday and concludes today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen opens title account with Jeddah victory
Perez takes first career pole in Jeddah after Schumacher smash
A loss for the Vagabonds, but a victory for local charity
Ferrari’s back!
Italy miss out on World Cup again, Bale shines for Wales
Man United hold talks with Erik ten Hag over manager’s job
World tennis No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement
Phuket’s disabled athletes prepare for Sisaket Games
Thai rider Somkiat makes GP history
Liverpool set up FA Cup semi-final clash with Man City
Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in Bahrain after Red Bull collapse
France beat England to seal Grand Slam in style
Leclerc on pole for season opener in Bahrain
Cows take series lead after nail biting comeback victory
New cars, old rivals: Verstappen and Hamilton renew battle in 2022

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 