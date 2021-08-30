The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pongsakorn wins first gold for Thais

Pongsakorn wins first gold for Thais

PARALYMPICS: Wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo broke the world record as he won Thailand’s first gold medal at the Paralympic Games at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium yesterday (Aug 29).

Paralympics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 30 August 2021, 09:51AM

Thai wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s 400m T53 competition in a new world record time at the Tokyo Paralympics yesterday (Aug 29).

Thai wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s 400m T53 competition in a new world record time at the Tokyo Paralympics yesterday (Aug 29).

Thailand’s wait for its first gold medal at the COVID-delayed tournament ended on day five of competition after the 24-year-old from Khon Kaen retained his 400m T53 title with a time of 46.61, breaking Canadian Brent Lakatos’ old mark of 46.82 set in June 2019.

Pongsakorn, who also set a new Paralympic record of 47.31 earlier in the day, won both the T53 400m and 800m events at the Rio Paralympic Games five years ago.

Lakatos came second in 46.75 while Vitalii Gritsenko of the Russian Paralympic Committee was third in 49.41.

Pichet Krungget, the other Thai in the race, finished fifth in 49.96.

Former world champion Pongsakorn will defend his 800m T53 title on Thursday.

Another Thai wheelchair racer Athiwat Paeng-nuea missed out on a 400m T54 gold medal by a fraction of a second as Daniel Romanchuk of the United States crossed the finish line in 45.72 while the 18-year-old Thai clocked 45.73.

It was a disappointment for Paralympic debutant Athiwat, who set a new Games’ record of 44.87 in the heat.

China’s Dai Yungquiang was third on 46.20 while two other Thais Saichon Konjen and Putharet Khongrak, who won the T54 5,000m bronze on Saturday, came fourth and eighth respectively.

High jumper Angkarn Chanaboon finished seventh in the men’s T47 final with a leap of 1.89m. The gold medal went to Roderick Townsend with a new world record of 2.15m.

Table tennis star Rungroj Thainiyom and wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana also won bronze for the Kingdom.

Meanwhile Afghanistan’s athletes were in tears when they finally arrived in Tokyo, officials said, as Britain’s wheelchair rugby team won one of 63 golds up for grabs on Super yesterday.

Afghanistan’s Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were evacuated to France last weekend from the Taliban-controlled country in a “major global operation”, the International Paralympic Committee said.

“The meeting at the athletes’ village was extremely emotional. There were lots of tears from everyone in the room,” said IPC spokesperson Craig Spence.

Brightview Center

Spence said the Afghanistan flag appearing at last Tuesday’s Opening Ceremony had been the “first step to keep the door open” to the athletes and their arrival was “a very strong message of hope to many others around the world”.

Khudadadi will compete in the women’s -49kg K44 taekwondo on Thursday. Sprinter Rasouli will take part in the men’s T47 long jump tomorrow having arrived too late for his favoured T47 100m.

At the athletics stadium, world record holder Oksana Zubkovska of Ukraine won the T12 long jump with a leap of 5.54 metres while British great Hannah Cockroft smashed her own women’s T34 100m world record as she won a sixth Paralympic gold medal and third in a row in this event, with fellow Brit Kare Adenegan following her home for silver.

“I honestly didn’t know that time was within me,” said Cockroft.

Britain beat the United States 54-49 in the final to win their first ever wheelchair rugby gold.

The Brits had never previously won a medal in the event, but a heroic effort edged out the Americans, who were looking to improve on the silver they claimed five years ago in Rio.

Japan beat Australia 60-52 to take the bronze, leaving the Aussies - who went into the competition looking for a third straight gold - going home empty handed.

The day began with American Kendall Gretsch snatching triathlon gold right on the line in a dramatic finish after Australia’s Lauren Parker had led almost the entire race at Odaiba Marine Park yesterday.

Parker was hampered by backmarkers on the final lap, with the crucial seconds lost enabling Gretsch to reel her in to win by less than the length of her wheelchair.

In the swimming pool, Japan’s Naohide Yamaguchi setting a new world record of 1min, 3.77sec in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB14.

Two athletes have tested positive for Covid in the Paralympic village, the IPC announced, among 11 new Games-related cases.

- Additional reporting by AFP

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Belgium Grand Prix cancelled due to rain
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea, Arsenal thrashed
Verstappen pips Russell for pole at Spa
Man United agree deal with Juventus for Ronaldo return
UAE paralympian getting by with a little help from his Phuket friends
Liverpool on the ‘luk out’ as rampaging Rom returns
Saysunee seals first medal for Thais
Phuket’s ‘Lobster’ to tackle Blue Dragon League
Questions to be answered in F1’s big finish
Golfers swinging happy as tournament play returns to Blue Canyon
Tokyo Paralympics open after year’s virus delay
Thais target big haul at Paralympics
Nualphan vows to regain lost glory
‘Dominant’ Lukaku bullies Arsenal into submission for Chelsea
Grealish bags first goal in Man City cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

Agree JohnC. Paragraph 5, "Why would a fugitive with 'a' such financial means", la...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

So from where does the 2 month lockdown come from ? Or does this only refer to domestic tourists? Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

He was so greedy and corrupt that even the 40% was not enough. He would have the electronic brain of...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

What a confusing headline ! Why not wait until final decisions are made ?...(Read More)

Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations

why are people not allowed to visit hospitals in neighbouring provinces. Healthy people are very se...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Plotkin's formula for Delta requires 90% inoculated, Thailand is preparing to live with Covid- o...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

finally someone recognizes that someone leaving Phuket on a boat trip outside the district but comi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

If police officer is entitled to 40pc of the value of the illegal cars - as reward for performance. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Correct that Phuket officialdom said 70% Phuket inhabitants is vaccinated with Chinese vaccines? Dru...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Well it’s sad or funny,a have many Thai friends some driving if ambulances in Phuket. And they tol...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 