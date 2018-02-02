The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Polls tell Prawit it’s time to go

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has come under renewed pressure over his luxury watch collection as petitions and online polls have been launched asking people if they think he should resign.

politics, corruption,

Bangkok Post

Friday 2 February 2018, 08:59AM

The video of a speech for reconciliation by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Wednesday, in which he promised to resign ‘if the people don’t want me’, immediately bit Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon – as the public voted in numerous ways yesterday (Feb 1) and it was an overwhelming message to step down. Photo: Twitter/@Wassanananuam
The video of a speech for reconciliation by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Wednesday, in which he promised to resign ‘if the people don’t want me’, immediately bit Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon – as the public voted in numerous ways yesterday (Feb 1) and it was an overwhelming message to step down. Photo: Twitter/@Wassanananuam

This follows his comment in a widely shared video on Wednesday (Jan 31) that, “If the people don’t want me, I’m ready to leave.”

Huge majorities of respondents said or voted that they wanted Gen Prawit to quit.

Human rights activist Thicha Nanakorn on Wednesday evening started a petition on Change.org.

Ms Thicha, a director of the Kanjanapisek Juvenile Vocational Training Centre for Boys, previously launched a petition calling on Gen Prawit, also defence minister, to resign over the mysterious death of cadet Pakapong “Moei” Tanyakan at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School on Oct 17 last year.

The CSI LA Facebook page, which published pictures of 25 luxury watches worn by Gen Prawit, and the Teenee ThaiPBS Facebook page for a program on the ThaiPBS television channel, conducted polls.

Other polls on the same issue included one on the Drama-addict Facebook page, which has over 1.8 million followers.

As of press time, its poll launched at 3pm on Wednesday saw 95% of 73,500 respondents saying they wanted Gen Prawit to step down.

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said yesterday (Feb 1) that he sympathised with Gen Prawit over the watch scandal. But he said things would not have got out of hand if Gen Prawit had clarified the matter right from the start. Consequently, the scandal has continued to haunt him and the regime, the former premier said.

“We must try to create a culture of explaining ourselves or of political accountability to prevent politics from getting stuck in a trap... We must do everything to stop this from obstructing the country’s progress,” Mr Abhisit said.

Meanwhile, about 30 people from Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri and Samut Prakan provinces and the Klong Lat Phrao community of Bangkok converged at the Defence Ministry yesterday in a show of moral support for Gen Prawit.

They called on Gen Prawit not to resign while insisting that the gathering was not organised by anyone but themselves.

Gen Rungroj Chamrasromran, assistant to the defence minister, accepted flowers from the crowd on behalf of Gen Prawit who was attending a meeting at the Royal Thai Police.

British International School, Phuket

Political activist Veera Somkwamkid wrote on Facebook urging deputy national police chief Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul to take legal action against the group of Gen Prawit supporters.

The group broke the law governing public assembly which bans political gatherings of more than five people, Mr Veera said, adding that these are also prohibited within 150 metres of royal palaces.

If no action is taken against the group, Mr Veera said he would sue Gen Srivara for dereliction of duty.

Mr Veera is among anti-government demonstrators who have been charged with breaking the law governing public assembly for gathering on the skywalk near Pathumwan intersection last Saturday night (Jan 27) to oppose any delay to the general election, which Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had promised would take place in November.

Yesterday evening, a group of activists against the military-led government held a “campaign of silence” between the BTS’s Siam station and Siam Paragon Department Store, demanding no legal action be taken against 30 people who earlier protested in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre against the government's decision to delay the general election.

Five people protested by standing in front of the department store for half and hour with tape covering their mouths. They also crossed their hands in front of themselves to suggest they were being “handcuffed” by the state.

Nuttaa Mahattana, a leader of the campaign, said she wanted to show to the public how ordinary people are suffering by not being able to speak their minds against the military regime.

“I am going to condemn what the junta government did to the people who gathered in peace to demonstrate their right to freedom of expression under the law. They have punished by the National Council for Peace and Order [NCPO]. We have been forced to be silent for four years,” she said.

Also Thursday, the Pheu Thai Party declared that the NCPO and government have lost all legitimacy to remain in office.

It accused them of limiting people’s freedom, intending to prolong their grip on power and placing their own cronies in roles in independent organisations.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 02 February 2018 - 12:53:12

Why deputy prime minister Pom Prawit not steps down temporarily until this whole Junta damaging watch scandal has been cleared?

And why demonstrators against the Junta get arrested/charged, but demonstrators in favor of the Junta not?
Is the law not the law for every thai citizen? 
The Minister of Justice will be charged for it in future.
See 10 years ago airport occupants charged now.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

German man of noble name found dead in Phuket hotel

The usual complaining about everything! What a pain in the ass!...(Read More)

German man of noble name found dead in Phuket hotel

Kurt, first, please check your email and inbox and junk box..... Second, the man had already been named by another of the island's English langua...(Read More)

German man of noble name found dead in Phuket hotel

Was the family of the diseased german man informed about his death before mentioning his name 6 times in a small article?...(Read More)

Polls tell Prawit it’s time to go

Why deputy prime minister Pom Prawit not steps down temporarily until this whole Junta damaging watch scandal has been cleared? And why demonstrato...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids net 15,988 meth pills, 1.27kg of ice

Besides countries/states who legalized soft drugs, there are large cities in other country who permits soft drugs ( with permission of central governm...(Read More)

Phuket-bound tourists injured as van crashes off-road

In response to a previous question, everyone except RTP know how stupid and dangerous these van drivers are. Don't worry, there's millions mo...(Read More)

Thai superstar ‘Lukkade Metinee’ gives Soi Dog puppy a home

Because she is an actress still starring in various Thai TV dramas!...(Read More)

Thai superstar ‘Lukkade Metinee’ gives Soi Dog puppy a home

How is someone who did something in the early '90s a 'superstar'?...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban

What’s the betting this will all be forgotten soon along with banning the jet skis, parking spaces back to the public, getting rid of counterfeit go...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban

When I project the 100,000 thb fine/1 years prison time for a smoke at beach on: _ A school van driver who sexual molest kids - A school head master...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.