Poll shows slim majority no longer afraid of COVID-19

THAILAND: A slight majority of people say they are no longer afraid of the COVID-19, reasoning that the pandemic has been brought under control and that they are confident in the work of the country’s health personnel, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 14 June 2020, 01:15PM

Over 82% of respondents believe entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke outlets should remain closed. Photo: AFP

The poll was conducted between June 8-9 on 1,270 people aged 15 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to gauge their readiness for the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown in the fourth stage.

Asked to mention places and activities that should be allowed to reopen in the fourth stage of the easing of the lockdown, with each allowed for more than one answer, their replies were:

- Schools and educational institutes (82.28%);

- Scientific centres for education (80.94%);

- National parks and botanic parks (78.35%);

- Beaches and coastal areas (70.24%);

- Sport fields, gyms and fitness centres for training and competitions (69.29%);

- Nurseries and homes for elderly care (63.70%); and

- Shooting of movies and video (63.46%).

Places and activities which should not be allowed to re-open yet were:

- Entertaining venues, pubs, bars and karaoke outlets (82.20%);

- Massage parlours (78.74%);

- Concerts, musical shows, events and goods exhibitions in an area of over 20,000 square metres (75.59%);

- Amusement parks, water parks, children’s playgrounds and game shops (70.08%); and

- Assemblies of more than 200 people (65.83%).

Asked whether they were now afraid of being infected with COVID-19, a slight majority - or 52.76% - said “no.”

Of them, 32.83% said they were no longer afraid of it, reasoning that the number of cases had considerably reduced, most of the people had protected themselves well against the pandemic and they were confident in the work of the country’s health personnel; and, 19.93% were not afraid of it at all, saying the COVID-19 situation had considerably improved, no new infections were found in the country, and they believed COVID-19 would definitely disappear from the country.

On the other side, 33.39% said they were still afraid of it as there were still new cases and some people were paying no attention to protect themselves, leading them to fear that there could be a second wave of the outbreak; and, 12.91% were most afraid of it as long as the virus had not disappeared from Thailand and there were still no vaccine against it.

The rest, 0.94%, had no answers or were not interested.