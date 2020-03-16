THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed

Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed

PHUKET: More than half of the foreign visitors to Phuket who responded to an online poll by The Phuket News voted that a person in Phuket being confirmed as infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus should not affect tourists’ decision to travel here: “It should not affect their decision at all as long reasonable precautions are taken.”

tourismCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 March 2020, 11:23AM

Tourists are checked at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT

Tourists are checked at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT

The poll ran online for two weeks and drew more than 1,700 respondents, of whom 33% were Thai nationals, 14% were local expatriate residents and 53% were foreign visitors to Phuket.

In response to ongoing travel bans, self-quarantine requirements and oblique reporting of COVID cases in Phuket, The Phuket News asked readers the simple question: “Even if Phuket had one or more confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus, if those people were quickly identified and moved to isolation, should this affect tourists’ in their decision to come to Phuket?”

A total of 23% of all respondent voted, “Yes, tourists should cancel their trips to anywhere for now to help stop the virus from spreading,” and a further 16% of all respondents voted, “Yes, tourists should cancel their trips to Phuket and elsewhere in Thailand, as there is little confidence in measures taken to contain the spread of the virus.”

However, 52% of all respondents voted, “No, the virus is already spreading everywhere. It should not affect their decision at all as long reasonable precautions are taken.”

The remaining 9% voted, “It depends on whether the people contracted the virus while in Phuket.”

In a breakdown by demographic, 23.06% of all Thai nationals who took part in the poll, 25.21% of all local expatriate residents who took part in the poll and 21.91% of all foreign visitors to Phuket who voted in the poll responded, “Yes, tourists should cancel their trips to anywhere for now to help stop the virus from spreading.”

Similarly, it was the local expatriate residents who held the least faith in local officials in taking reasonable precautions to prevent the disease from spreading in Phuket, with one quarter (25.21%) of all expats on the island voting, “Yes, tourists should cancel their trips to Phuket and elsewhere in Thailand, as there is little confidence in measures taken to contain the spread of the virus.”

Only 15.15% of all Thai nationals who voted in the poll believed likewise, and only 14.18% of all foreign visitors to Phuket who voted in the poll believing the same.

An overwhelming majority of all respondents in each demographic voted that people should be able to come to Phuket, as long as precautions were taken.

A total 52.15% of all Thai nationals who voted in the poll responded, “No, the virus is already spreading everywhere. It should not affect their decision at all as long reasonable precautions are taken.”

A further 47.11% of all local expatriate residents who voted in the poll voted the same.

The most telling statistic was that 53.06% of all foreign visitors to Phuket who voted in the poll agreed: “It should not affect their decision at all as long reasonable precautions are taken.”

For the full poll results, click here.

If your preferred response was not available in the poll, fell free to post it in the comments section below.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

BCCT Phuket Briefing & Networking event postponed
Army welfare chief has virus, 60 quarantined
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Highest jump in Thailand coronavirus infections! Phuket to check on more new arrivals? || March 16
Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins
Govt steps up virus fight as infections hit 114
Govt endeavours to clear up visa entry confusion
Panel to mull closing all entertainment venues after pub outbreak
Police to investigate alleged toddler mistreatment at Phuket nursery
Coronavirus shines spotlight on US economic inequality
Taking the domestic route
Phuket Opinion: Sensing the fear
British overstayer nabbed with ganja
Phuket Town school fire causes B500k in damage
Local online virus tracker a big hit
Man suffers broken leg as car rams street vendor’s motorbike

 

Phuket community
British overstayer nabbed with ganja

Did you notice he was ALSO caught with illegal drugs Insp K? You condone people coming here and brea...(Read More)

Govt endeavours to clear up visa entry confusion

First the thai government create confusion, many departments involved. Hahaha. After that start '...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

@albator. Good point. Name me another country were one lives & works, and has to do a visa run e...(Read More)

British overstayer nabbed with ganja

Another low life gone and another headbanging comment from the weird serial poster.Tsssss...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

More and more countries are locking down. American Airlines suspend international flights till May 5...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sensing the fear

So the economic impact of COVID-19 in headlines around the world is pure speculation? So why then c...(Read More)

No ‘Stage 3’ despite spike in virus cases

J. My comment is about that 'stage 3', Thai Ministry denies while we are in a Pandemic. That...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

How can a Ministry take herself serious on money thinking 'hopes', hopes based on nothing su...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

1: The Coronavirus Pandemic is not over next month April. 2: Worldwide people who lost jobs need a j...(Read More)

Phuket Town school fire causes B500k in damage

Yup yup...just like the Grenfell fire in London fire that started in a kitchen and 72 died. In this ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
CMI - Thailand
Singha
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Cricket Week 2020
UWC Thailand

 