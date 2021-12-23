BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Polking: Vietnam’s time has come

Polking: Vietnam’s time has come

FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Mano Polking vowed yesterday (Dec 22) that his men will hand Vietnam boss Park Hang-Seo his first ever loss to the War Elephants when the teams face off in the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 December 2021, 09:23AM

Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda (left) and his teammates train in Singapore on yesterday (Dec 22). They will meet Vietnam in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals today. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda (left) and his teammates train in Singapore on yesterday (Dec 22). They will meet Vietnam in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals today. Photo: Bangkok Post

Although the 2020 edition of the Asean championship is being staged in Singapore, the semi-finals will be played over two legs, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand and Vietnam will meet in the first leg this evening and the second leg on Sunday. Both games kick off at 7:30pm, Bangkok time.

It is dubbed an epic showdown between Southeast Asia’s top ranked nations.

“Vietnam under coach Park Hang-Seo have never lost to Thailand. But I think there is always the first time in everything and we are ready to fight for victory,” said Polking, who is in his first tournament in charge of Thailand.

Touching on the pressure that both nations face, Polking said he sees no reason to step away from the team’s attacking philosophy.

“They are the defending champions and we have the most titles of any nation in this competition so there is big pressure on both countries and I’m sure it will be a very exciting match between two good teams,” the German-Brazilian coach told a press conference.

“We expect to have the ball for longer periods and for Vietnam to defend but we will continue to play attacking football.”

Polking, 45, had a brief spell in Vietnam from late last year to earlier this year, but he said this is irrelevant. “I worked in Vietnam for a short time and this may not be of much help. But I have seen them - they are a good team and I know some of their players,” he said.

“Their players have been training together for five months and understand each other well. Although we have trained together for a short period, I am very pleased with what we have done together and the results of the team are getting better. Therefore, it will be a good game for Thailand and Vietnam.”

He added: “Vietnam have not yet conceded a goal in this tournament but we have scored in every game as well. We have confidence in ourselves. We will stay focused, play with patience and try to score goals. We hope we will get a good result over 180 minutes.”

Art-Tec Design

Key players like captain Chanathip Songkrasin and record-breaking striker Teerasil Dangda will return to the starting line-up after being rested in Thailand’s last group game.

Park was full of respect for Thailand although he challenged Polking’s men to try and find a way to break down his steely defence that didn’t concede a single goal in the group stage.

“Thailand are always a leading contender to win the Suzuki Cup,” the South Korean said.

“While we need to find a solution to try and score against them, they also must find a way to score against us.”

Park, 64, also touched on the fact that Polking has experience coaching at club level in Vietnam, where he was in charge of Ho Chi Minh City FC, declaring it has little relevance to this game.

“We have no need to worry about that as it’s in the past but, while he might understand the Vietnamese players, we also understand the characteristics of the Thai team because we’ve played against them many times,” said Park, who has been coaching the Golden Star Warriors since 2017.

Thailand are the most successful nation in the biennial championship with five wins, followed by Singapore with four, while Vietnam have won the event twice.

The 2020 edition was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore and Indonesia drew 1-1 in the first leg of their semi-final last night.

The final will be played over two legs on Dec 29 and Jan 1.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket sets up Esports development centre
Muay Thai action at Laguna to toast National Sports Day
Dechapol, Sapsiree eye Asian Games glory
Schools take the weight in King’s Cup
Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test
Dechapol and Sapsiree make history
War Elephants remain unbeaten after Singapore win
Girl power rules at the Kamala Open Singles Championship
Kunlavut, Panipak win top honours
Phuket Sports Association wins national award
Para Games gold medallist Nong Fa Natthida arrives home
Games cancelled as COVID wreaks havoc on Premier League
Phuket schoolgirl makes light work of heavy lifting
Magic Max a meritorious champion
F1 rivalry to set sail as Red Bull enters America’s Cup

 

Phuket community
As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I've always suspected many commentators on this site either cannot comprehend what they read, o...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I'd almost forgotten how horrid it is for animals in Thailand. Yes, that supplants the trash ...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

It's not gone, first the money has to be raised, so repost WFFT donate page around. A report f...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

...Thinking Thailand holiday gives the tourists to much stress and headache, not yet talking about a...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

Temporarly suspend 'Test & Go' , reinstate mandatory 7-10 days quarantine, promise to lo...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

When the V/G is so concerned about the Stockholm Declaration, reduce death accidents by at least 50%...(Read More)

Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

PN Is it really relevent to the story to tell us how much he paid for his taxi fares? This guy is d...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

Seven days of danger?? This is Phuket so there are 365 days of road danger, every single year!...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Great news that this disgusting blot on Phuket's tourism industry is finally gone. It was a piti...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Great news that this abomination has finally closed. The 'treatment' of their animals was di...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
EPL predictions

 