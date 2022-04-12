tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Polking appointed to take charge of SEA Games side

Polking appointed to take charge of SEA Games side

FOOTBALL: National coach Mano Polking has been appointed as boss of the team for next month’s SEA Games in Vietnam, Thailand manager Nualphan Lamsam said yesterday (Apr 11).

FootballSEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 12 April 2022, 08:21AM

Nualphan Lamsam (centre) and Mano Polking (right) at a press conference yesterday (Apr 11). Photo: Bangkok Post

Nualphan Lamsam (centre) and Mano Polking (right) at a press conference yesterday (Apr 11). Photo: Bangkok Post

The men’s football tournament at the SEA Games is for U23 players, reports the Bangkok Post.

Polking will only oversee the U23 squad at the SEA Games as U23 boss Worrawoot Srimaka will remain in charge of the side at the U23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan in June, Nualphan told a press conference.

Nualphan, who is manager of the Thai men’s senior and U23 teams, urged clubs to release their players for the SEA Games in Vietnam where the men’s football tournament is scheduled to take place from May 6-22.

She said the football event at the SEA Games is not included in FIFA’s international match calendar so clubs do not have to release their players for the national teams.

“Every country in Asean wants to win the men’s football gold medal at the SEA Games,” Nualphan said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Thailand will begin their SEA Games campaign on May 7, the final day of the Thai League 1 season.

There are also domestic Cup matches after that.

Nualphan said she assigned Polking to take charge of the SEA Games team because Worrawoot and his staff were worried that they may not be able to do a good job.

The U23 team have had unconvincing results since Worrawoot became coach last year. They suffered three straight losses in the Dubai Cup friendly tournament recently.

Polking, who was named as Thailand coach last year, has become a national hero after guiding the War Elephants to win back the AFF Suzuki Cup title in January.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chiang Rai beat Phuket in provincial golf tournament
Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory
Scheffler wins first major at Masters after Tiger’s return
Leclerc stretches title lead with Aussie GP win
Need for improvement among Thai men’s boxers, says Thai boxing chief
Spurs tighten grip on top-four spot as Arsenal, Man Utd lose
Leclerc beats Verstappen to Melbourne pole
Sports Equipment Bank to open in Phuket
Tiger battles back to stay in chase at the Masters
Liverpool and Man City brace for Etihad showdown
South Korea’s Im soars to Masters lead
Yan seeks UFC redemption
Woods defies the odds in quest for sixth Masters title
Banaszek claims Tour of Thailand title
All new Down Under as Aussie Grand Prix returns

 

Phuket community
Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

JohnC, I advocate already long time that Phuket's future lays in 'diversity', and get ri...(Read More)

Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors

Is Phuket Officials disaster watch keeping including checking or this moment the 2 Thai Tsunami buoy...(Read More)

Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors

Fascinated, is your backside a high end tourist destination. That's an interesting statement. LO...(Read More)

Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election

I recommend mouthy morons (pooliekev) should go home forever and never return....(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

Phuket has to stop relying on tourism for it's future. Diversify before it is too late to turn b...(Read More)

Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election

Better not to vote at all when you consider that a politician ends up being elected!...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Maverick, I don't think that most of the taxi are owned by syndicates. I think that the areas in...(Read More)

Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors

There is those forewarning buoy out there and been replaced every year with the other one we have h...(Read More)

Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

Let's face it, If I were a Russian citizen, and I had the resources, I'd be looking to get o...(Read More)

Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

The Thai government will never condemn another member of the illegitimate authoritarin government cl...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket

 