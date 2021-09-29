BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Polking appointed as national coach

Polking appointed as national coach

FOOTBALL: Mano Polking has been appointed as coach of the national team, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced yesterday (Sept 28).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 September 2021, 11:15AM

Coach Mano Polking will lead the Thai national team at the AFF Suzuki Cup. Photo: Bangkok Post

Coach Mano Polking will lead the Thai national team at the AFF Suzuki Cup. Photo: Bangkok Post

The former coach of Thai League 1 side Bangkok United was handpicked by Thailand manager Nualphan Lamsam, who oversees the national men’s senior and U23 sides, reports the Bangkok Post.

The 45-year-old German, also known as Alexandre Polking, replaces Japanese coach Akira Nishino, who was sacked in July after the War Elephants were eliminated in the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil-born Polking will be assisted by former Port coach Jadet Meelarp and former national women’s team coach Nuengruethai Srathongwien.

The duo are close to Nualphan who is also Port chairwoman and ex-manager of the Chaba Kaew.

Polking’s first task will be the AFF Suzuki Cup in December. The tournament has been postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nualphan admitted that Polking may not be the best choice but is the most suitable one in the current situation.

With the Suzuki Cup just two months away, Nualphan said Polking “ticked all the boxes.”

“With only two months to prepare for the Suzuki Cup, we wanted a coach who understands Thai football and knows Thai players,” Nualphan said. “We are confident that with his experience Mano will bring success to the national team.”

EPL predictions

Terms of the contract were not disclosed but his long-term future with the national side may depend on the War Elephants’ performance in the Suzuki Cup. “This is not a master plan and the results in the Suzuki Cup will prove his ability and determine his future with the national team,” said Nualphan.

The German tactician has previous experience with the Thai national team, having served as assistant coach from 2012-2013 under compatriot Winfried Schaefer.

Polking, a former winger for Greek clubs Apoel FC and Olympiacos Nicosia, began his managerial career in 2008 as assistant coach at the UAE’s Al Ain and Azerbaijan’s FC Baku before landing the role with the Thai national team.

He went on to coach several Thai clubs, including the now-defunct Army United, Suphanburi and Bangkok United.

Under Polking, Bangkok United finished second in Thai League 1 in 2016 and 2018 and were runners-up in the FA Cup in 2017. Polking’s most recent job was at Vietnamese side Ho Chi Minh City.

In the Suzuki Cup, Thailand are in Group A with Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Brunei or Timor Leste. They will open their campaign against Brunei or Timor Leste on Dec 5. The host country has not yet been determined.

Thailand are the most successful nation in the Suzuki Cup with five wins. Vietnam are the defending champions.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton victorious in Russia but Verstappen the real winner
Thailand to host Asian volleyball club tournaments
New USA golf era sends message in epic Ryder Cup romp
Hamilton wins, heartbreak for Norris in Russian GP downpour
Brentford deny Liverpool in ‘wild ride’ six-goal thriller
Norris on pole in wet and wild Russian qualifying
Usyk ends Joshua’s reign as world heavyweight champion
Potter magic has Seagulls flying high
Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace
Super eight: Verstappen vs Hamilton enters final title leg
Patong Penguins feel the Wrath of Khan
Chelsea cruise at Spurs, De Gea and Lingard star in Man Utd win
Liverpool top the League, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure
US Ryder Cup team wary of ‘underdog’ Europe’s bite
Man United seek response, Chelsea and Spurs clash

 

Phuket community
Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

Wait. "gambling venues" are to remain closed? Cockfighting venues are to "refrain fro...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

Finally acknowledging kids are supers spreaders will go a long way in stopping this- now keep the ...(Read More)

Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

More wishy-washy nonsense then. I mean who decides what's "entertainment"? Personally ...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

2 days ago Reuters reported that Thailand will drop quarantine altogether for vaccinated travelers a...(Read More)

Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

Give them this inch and they'll take that mile. All the new 'restaurants' in Patong will...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

A missed chance for Phuket tourist industry not to skip completely that quarantine in their Phuket s...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

Skipping that stupid CoE thing can make a difference of many tourists extra to Phuket coming 4 month...(Read More)

B230m paid out in jab compensation

The third mst imprtant question. How much of this amount was creamed off by corrupt officials?...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

That CoE thing blocks many foreigners to go Thailand. Going through CoE nonsense is quite a burden. ...(Read More)

Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

[Officials are to strictly inspect places and activities...] Business owners get you plain paper bag...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 