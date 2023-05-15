Political party leaders kick off nationwide vote

BANGKOK: Party leaders were among throngs of Thai voters appearing at polling stations nationwide yesterday (May 15) to cast ballots in an election that will decide whether Prayut Chan-o-cha will be ousted and replaced as prime minister after eight years in power.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 May 2023, 07:38AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha votes on Soi Pradipat 5 in Bangkok. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Gen Prayut, prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, arrived at polling station No 10 in Phayathai district at 9:06am and was greeted by a throng of local and foreign reporters, reports the Bangkok Post.

Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai Party candidate for prime minister, arrived before 8am at polling station No 16 at City Lake Tower in Soi Sukhumvit 16.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Srettha said he was glad to vote again after a long wait. He called for Thais to turn up in large numbers, saying he was confident the country would see a change after the polls closed at 5pm.

Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, arrived at polling station No 15 at Kheha Thani 3 in the Ram Intra area of Khannayao district shortly after 10:30am.

Ms Paetongtarn was accompanied by her mother Khunying Potjaman Damapong and her elder sister Pintongtha Shinwatra Kunakornwong, who also voted at the station.

She was also greeted by a large number of Thai and foreign reporters.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party, turned up at polling station No 10 at Soi Sukhumvit 30 at 9.:0am.

After casting his vote, Mr Pita said he had done his best to win support. Like other party leaders, he said he hoped Thais would turn up in large numbers to make their voices heard.

Mr Pita said he was satisfied with the overall atmosphere after working hard on the campaign trail.

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, prime ministerial candidate and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, cast his vote at polling station No 11 in Wang Thong Lang district shortly after 8am.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader who is also a candidate for prime minister, arrived at polling station No 33 in Chompol area in Chatuchak district at 8:40am. She was accompanied by family.

Third rate

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said his party was likely to come in third in the race for House seats despite his stated hope for second place.

Speaking to reporters in the northeastern province of Buriram, Anutin said, “Earlier I thought Bhumjaithai would be in second position, but it is in third. I congratulate the leading parties, namely Move Forward and Pheu Thai.”

Anutin said his party was likely to win more House seats and triumph in some provinces for the first time in yesterday’s general election. The party had hoped to represent a Bangkok constituency but that wish would not come true in this election, he said.

Anutin did not divulge his thoughts about Bhumjaithai’s possible involvement in the formation of a new government, or whether his party would maintain its partnership with parties in the previous government.

He said he would rather wait for clearer results from the election.