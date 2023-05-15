British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Political party leaders kick off nationwide vote

Political party leaders kick off nationwide vote

BANGKOK: Party leaders were among throngs of Thai voters appearing at polling stations nationwide yesterday (May 15) to cast ballots in an election that will decide whether Prayut Chan-o-cha will be ousted and replaced as prime minister after eight years in power.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 May 2023, 07:38AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha votes on Soi Pradipat 5 in Bangkok. Photo:  Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha votes on Soi Pradipat 5 in Bangkok. Photo:  Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Gen Prayut, prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, arrived at polling station No 10 in Phayathai district at 9:06am and was greeted by a throng of local and foreign reporters, reports the Bangkok Post.

Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai Party candidate for prime minister, arrived before 8am at polling station No 16 at City Lake Tower in Soi Sukhumvit 16.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Srettha said he was glad to vote again after a long wait. He called for Thais to turn up in large numbers, saying he was confident the country would see a change after the polls closed at 5pm.

Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, arrived at polling station No 15 at Kheha Thani 3 in the Ram Intra area of Khannayao district shortly after 10:30am.

Ms Paetongtarn was accompanied by her mother Khunying Potjaman Damapong and her elder sister Pintongtha Shinwatra Kunakornwong, who also voted at the station.

She was also greeted by a large number of Thai and foreign reporters.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party, turned up at polling station No 10 at Soi Sukhumvit 30 at 9.:0am.

After casting his vote, Mr Pita said he had done his best to win support. Like other party leaders, he said he hoped Thais would turn up in large numbers to make their voices heard.

Mr Pita said he was satisfied with the overall atmosphere after working hard on the campaign trail.

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, prime ministerial candidate and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, cast his vote at polling station No 11 in Wang Thong Lang district shortly after 8am.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader who is also a candidate for prime minister, arrived at polling station No 33 in Chompol area in Chatuchak district at 8:40am. She was accompanied by family.

Third rate

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said his party was likely to come in third in the race for House seats despite his stated hope for second place.

Speaking to reporters in the northeastern province of Buriram, Anutin said, “Earlier I thought Bhumjaithai would be in second position, but it is in third. I congratulate the leading parties, namely Move Forward and Pheu Thai.”

Anutin said his party was likely to win more House seats and triumph in some provinces for the first time in yesterday’s general election. The party had hoped to represent a Bangkok constituency but that wish would not come true in this election, he said.

Anutin did not divulge his thoughts about Bhumjaithai’s possible involvement in the formation of a new government, or whether his party would maintain its partnership with parties in the previous government.

He said he would rather wait for clearer results from the election.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Government offices to close for Royal Ploughing Ceremony day
Power outage to affect south of Heroines Monument
Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket
Body of missing Russian man found near Kalim
Polling underway in Phuket
Court speaks out on teen held for LM
Phuket Opinion: The practice run
Search for missing Russian man continues
Phuket van driver charged for drunk driving causing death
Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’
Registrations for tourism businesses grow
PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students
Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots
Phuket ready for national election
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reaction to Phuket police’ call for public to report ‘people of color’, Russian man missing || May 12

 

Phuket community
Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

Despite having their posters trashed- not a single one survived in Kamala but their drive around att...(Read More)

Body of missing Russian man found near Kalim

BEWARE Tourists !! The west wind drowning season has begun. Will we ever see any warning campaign f...(Read More)

Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’

The 'water ball' lays with the Government. But their only doing is passively 'keeping an...(Read More)

Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

Well done everyone. ...(Read More)

PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students

I would like to know what function is filled when gloves are worn with the rubber grips on TOP ...(Read More)

Body of missing Russian man found near Kalim

What is the point of the chief, a mayor and his deputy being there when the body was bought ashore? ...(Read More)

PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students

Cap, I think that the most aggressive jerks on motorbikes are the food delivery riders. Every day th...(Read More)

Search for missing Russian man continues

Johnc..as per the article, clearly to assist searchers and family of deceased. What's the matter...(Read More)

Court speaks out on teen held for LM

Yes 112 is a sickening, fascist law, but this headline is misleading a bit, eh? She was also ...(Read More)

Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’

Maybe they should stop allowing people to refill their private pool in order to save water.Same as ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
SALA
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners

 