Polish man dies as motorbike slams into taxi

PHUKET: A 69-year-old Polish man died after his motorbike slammed into a taxi on the Kamala-Patong road late yesterday (Nov 23).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 24 November 2022, 12:03PM

Photo: Kamala Police

Photo: Kamala Police

The accident occurred on the ​​Kuan Yak hill, in Moo 6, Kamala, at about 5:50pm, reported Lt Col Somprasong Labaisaard of the Kamala Police.

Officers arrived to find the taxi, a Toyota Altis with green licence plates, parked by the side of the road with damage to the front right side of the car.

Taxi driver Wirayut Thongpaen, 43, a resident of Moo 5, Ratsada, was at the scene waiting for police.

On the road right beside the front right corner of the car was a Phuket-registered Honda Click 125 motorbike that was ridden by the Polish man, named by police only as “Mr Baran”.

Mr Baran had suffered serious injuries to his head and right leg. He was rushed to Patong Hospital, but pronounced dead.

According to police investigating the accident, witnesses said Mr Baran was riding at speed when the motorbike slid on the wet road, causing the motorbike to cross into the oncoming lane and slam into the taxi.

Police noted they were continuing their investigation into the accident, and that the relevant embassy had been informed of the Polish man’s death.

