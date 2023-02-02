Policemen who stopped Taiwanese actress face bribery charges

BANGKOK: Six policemen at Huai Khwang station face the charges of taking bribes in connection with alleged extortion of a Taiwanese actress’s group at a checkpoint on Jan 4.

The screenshot from the Facebook of Chuvit Kamolvisit shows a video call between him and Taiwanese actress Charlene An after the press conference of her Singaporean friend in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 1). Photo: Videograb via Bangkok Post

The charges were brought against Pol Capt Yodrit Langdulsen, deputy inspector for crime suppression, Pol Capt Patiphan Sirichaiwatana, deputy inspector for general administration, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Krisada Khammana, Pol Sgt Chalermchai Siriwangso, Pol Sgt Wacharanont Khaoyong and Pol Sgt Nanthawat Suwanna, reports the Bangkok Post.

The charges carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to B400,000 under Section 149 of the Criminal Code’s provisions on bribery.

Another senior sergeant major who was assigned to the same checkpoint was spared from the bribery charges because he was responding to another incident at the time.

Earlier the law enforcers were charged with dereliction of duty for failing to take legal action against the group’s illegal possession of vapourisers.

The bribery charges were laid after a Singaporean man told reporters yesterday that he paid B27,000 to the officers for the freedom of his group, which included Taiwanese actress Charlene An, from the checkpoint where police found his vaping devices.

The 33-year-old actress posted a video clip today to thank whistle blower and former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit for standing by her side in this controversy.

Mr Chuvit held a press conference at his hotel yesterday for the 29-year-old Singaporean man who identified himself only as “Sky” to speak about the incident at the police checkpoint in Huai Khwang district.

Today Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thammasuthee, investigative commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the six policemen who were additionally charged first confessed but later denied the wrongdoings.

However, investigators had surveillance camera footage given by the private sector that could provide further evidence, he said.

The commander confirmed that the tourists in the actress’s group would not be charged with bribery because it was the case of extortion.