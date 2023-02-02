333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Policemen who stopped Taiwanese actress face bribery charges

Policemen who stopped Taiwanese actress face bribery charges

BANGKOK: Six policemen at Huai Khwang station face the charges of taking bribes in connection with alleged extortion of a Taiwanese actress’s group at a checkpoint on Jan 4.

corruptioncrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 2 February 2023, 05:11PM

The screenshot from the Facebook of Chuvit Kamolvisit shows a video call between him and Taiwanese actress Charlene An after the press conference of her Singaporean friend in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 1). Photo: Videograb via Bangkok Post

The screenshot from the Facebook of Chuvit Kamolvisit shows a video call between him and Taiwanese actress Charlene An after the press conference of her Singaporean friend in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 1). Photo: Videograb via Bangkok Post

The charges were brought against Pol Capt Yodrit Langdulsen, deputy inspector for crime suppression, Pol Capt Patiphan Sirichaiwatana, deputy inspector for general administration, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Krisada Khammana, Pol Sgt Chalermchai Siriwangso, Pol Sgt Wacharanont Khaoyong and Pol Sgt Nanthawat Suwanna, reports the Bangkok Post.

The charges carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to B400,000 under Section 149 of the Criminal Code’s provisions on bribery.

Another senior sergeant major who was assigned to the same checkpoint was spared from the bribery charges because he was responding to another incident at the time.

Earlier the law enforcers were charged with dereliction of duty for failing to take legal action against the group’s illegal possession of vapourisers.

The bribery charges were laid after a Singaporean man told reporters yesterday that he paid B27,000 to the officers for the freedom of his group, which included Taiwanese actress Charlene An, from the checkpoint where police found his vaping devices.

Blue Tree Phuket

The 33-year-old actress posted a video clip today to thank whistle blower and former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit for standing by her side in this controversy.

Mr Chuvit held a press conference at his hotel yesterday for the 29-year-old Singaporean man who identified himself only as “Sky” to speak about the incident at the police checkpoint in Huai Khwang district.

Today Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thammasuthee, investigative commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the six policemen who were additionally charged first confessed but later denied the wrongdoings.

However, investigators had surveillance camera footage given by the private sector that could provide further evidence, he said.

The commander confirmed that the tourists in the actress’s group would not be charged with bribery because it was the case of extortion.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi protest over mobile app drivers, Principal extortion allegations || February 2
Phuket targets Saudi budget travellers, as Air China resumes direct flights
Philippines expands US access to military bases
Ministry of Labour in town to promote foreign workers’ rights
Tourists extorted by police safe from prosecution for bribery
Taxi scam concerns visitors the most
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More cop extortion allegations as Thailand improve in corruption survey || February 1
Phuket tour guide chief denounces report of B1mn drug extortion by police
Phuket air quality takes a hit
Phuket gets three MPs at next election
Phuket officials ready for Valentine’s day
Power outage to affect Sinsuk Thani, Srisoonthorn
PM warns bad cops ‘must go’
Corruption questions raised over failed Phuket construction projects
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourism officials target 12mn visitors, Cycling from Chiang Mai to Phuket || January 31

 

Phuket community
Phuket environment officers dismiss light haze, ‘air quality still good’

Khun Anonymous sounds like another bumbling Thai official that is about as reliable, honest and trus...(Read More)

Tourists extorted by police safe from prosecution for bribery

Thankfully, no charges will be filed against the victim or the police. With such happy police, any ...(Read More)

Ministry of Labour in town to promote foreign workers’ rights

@Prab: actually providing a decent education, that includes English, is not going to happen in today...(Read More)

Phuket air quality takes a hit

must have been smoke from all the dispensary we have in every corner that contribute so much.. .. fo...(Read More)

Ministry of Labour in town to promote foreign workers’ rights

what about teach the Thais how to work first? this seems like a joke ....and every now and then the ...(Read More)

Phuket tour guide chief denounces report of B1mn drug extortion by police

@Capricornball You call fining foreigners for driving without helmets or not having a license exto...(Read More)

Phuket air quality takes a hit

@Kurt 50% of all the traffic on Phuket goes through Chalong circle ? Lol Kurt,where did you got t...(Read More)

Phuket officials ready for Valentine’s day

@DK. I shouldn't worry about it. At his age and condition.............well, you know the rest....(Read More)

Phuket air quality takes a hit

@Kurt. Great, then move to Singapore instead of sitting in Phuket complaining all the time. ...(Read More)

Phuket tour guide chief denounces report of B1mn drug extortion by police

They are completely unrelated unless you have a grudge against Thai people. Obviously, you have. Tim...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Fashion TV
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property

 