Policeman’s resignation letter cites ‘loss of faith’

BANGKOK: A resignation letter purported to be from a Suphan Buri police sergeant has triggered a deluge of comments and queries after it was posted online.

corruptionpolice
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 19 February 2023, 09:30AM

Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post file

A resignation letter said to come from a policeman has caused a stir on Facebook.

The letter cites “protection of the guilty” and “neglect for honest officers” as reasons for the loss of morale, reports the Bangkok Post.

It also includes a statement that the officer “never faced a criminal charge or underwent a review by a disciplinary committee”.

The posting has drawn numerous comments and reactions on social media.

A fellow officer who shared the letter wrote on Facebook saying, “I feel the same. If I wasn’t in debt with the police cooperative I would also consider resigning, not because I don’t love the police ‒ I love it very much ‒ but because some higher-ups have made this organisation unbearable.”

Another user posted an image with the message “resignation is easier than changing the culture of an organisation you do not own”.

Most comments and reactions have been supportive of the officer.

The force has been rocked in recent months by a series of allegations that include enabling of Chinese gangsters to involvement in large-scale online gambling and extortion of tourists.

Earlier this week Prayut Chan-o-cha admitted that corruption in the Royal Thai Police has been going on for years, and all stakeholders involved must make a concerted effort to clean up the police force.

Pooliekev | 19 February 2023 - 16:07:51 

@Fascinated. No-one else will have him. Grateful? Surely you don't think that's possible?

Fascinated | 19 February 2023 - 13:31:26 

Charming as ever @JohnC. beats me why you stay in a country you have so much contempt for- you seem unable to see the good in any story. Be grateful for what does go forward- evolution not revolution.

JohnC | 19 February 2023 - 09:55:57 

It will have to be a mighty big broom to sweep up all the scum in the ranks of the RTP. Honest people like this guy appears to be will never make it in the brown bears community. They will be ostracized by the corruptable and weak willed who far out number the few good apples in the orchard.

Kurt | 19 February 2023 - 09:46:52 

Finally some cracks in RTP/Immigration rampart. It must happen some day. Younger Thai generations, educated by smart phones develope more open vision about wrong and good in thinking. Guess thousands of them feel held hostage by the higher corrupt ranks. And it goes high! Up to General levels.

 

