Policeman dismissed over bribery, sexual harassment

CHONBURI: A police sergeant accused of taking a B20,000 bribe from a young woman to help write off her case and sexually harassing her has been dismissed from the police force pending a probe into three serious charges.

Saturday 2 June 2018, 04:34PM

Pattaya city police chief Col Apichai Krobphet answers media questions over alleged bribe-taking and sexual harassment involving a police officer attached to Pattaya city police station in Chonburi. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Pattaya city police chief Apichai Krobphet today (June 2) said that police had interrogated the 23-year-old woman and examined footage of closed-circuit television cameras following media reports about the alleged bribery and sexual harassment of the woman involving a Pattaya police officer.

The investigation found the allegations had ground. The accused officer was a police senior sergeant major, who also admitted to the allegations to an extent, said Col Apichai.

Snr Sgt Maj Chaiya Thiangthaisong is now facing three counts of serious charges – taking a bribe, illegal detention and public indecency.

Maj Gen Nanthachart Supamongkhol, chief of the Chonburi police, already signed an order to dismiss Snr Sgt Maj Chaiya from the police force before the accused officer was summoned to acknowledge the charges, said the Pattaya police chief.

Authorities would also set up a committee to investigate three other Pattaya policemen working on that day to find out whether they got involved, said Col Apichai.

If found involved, they would face drastic action, he added.

QSI International School Phuket

The police’s move followed allegations made by Ancharee Yaekjaturas, 23, from Chaiyaphum province.

The woman told Pattaya reporters late Thursday night (May 31) that she was caught and charged with drink driving after a motorcycle crash in Pattaya Soi Song Rd early on the morning of May 28.

After she was put in a cell at Pattaya city police station, a man dressed like a policeman approached and offered to help clear her charges if she paid him B20,000. The woman agreed but the man later sexually harassed her. She claimed the man hugged and kissed her on the check twice in full view of many people.

Deputy national police chief Gen Veerachai Songmetra was scheduled to go to Pattaya city Police Station this evening to interrogate the woman about the case.

Read original story here.

 

 

