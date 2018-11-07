PHATTHALUNG: A policeman in the southern province of Phatthalung was arrested at his home yesterday (Nov 6) for allegedly sexually abusing boys and posting video clips on the internet.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 7 November 2018, 09:22AM

Police arrest Sen Sgt Maj Prapas Maothong (seated) in a southern province yesterday. Photo: Supplied

Sen Sgt Maj Prapas Maothong, 50, of the Pa Phayom Police Station in Pa Phayom district was arrested with two mobile phones, a computer, a tripod and video clips of child sex abuse.

The arrest came after a report from Australian police that Interpol found such clips in Australia through the use of high-technology devices. Those who had the media said they received the content from ‘Jaa Mee’ (Sgt Mee) who worked in a southern Thai province, said Col Jirapop Puridet, acting commander of the Crime Suppression Division. The backgrounds of the clips indicated the crime took place in Thailand.

During the arrest, police found the backgrounds that matched those in the clips. Police also helped boys from the suspect’s house.

Sen Sgt Maj Prapas confessed during initial interrogation and was charged with abusing children aged not over 13, Col Jirapop said. Detectives were identifying his accomplices.

The acting CSD commander said that possession of such a clip carried a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to B100,000. Those who forward it are liable to a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine of up to B140,000, and those recording it commercially are liable to a jail term of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to B200,000, Col Jirapop said.

Other details in the case were withheld for child protection.

