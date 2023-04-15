333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police weed out illegal cannabis sellers

Police weed out illegal cannabis sellers

PHUKET: Officials have arrested a man in Patong who was producing and distributing cannabis related products illegally, warning that harsh punishments will be enforced on anyone operating similarly without the appropriate licence.

natural-resourcespoliceCannabishealthSafetytourismpatong
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 April 2023, 11:39AM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

The raid occurred on Thursday evening (Apr 13) at a stall on Soi Banzaan opposite the Jungceylon Mall in Patong.

Dr Kusak Loan Kiatkul and professional pharmacist Phuttachat Sangpraphan, both from the Phuket Provincial Public Health office, joined the Colonel Sujin Nilbdee, superintendent of Patong Police Station, to conduct the raid after complaints had been made of smelly smoke causing a nuisance to passers by and local businesses.

The stall owner was identified as 43-year-old Prem Pitiraksakul who it was revealed was operating without the correct license to do so.

Mr Prem was offering a wide range of cannabis-related prodcuts, including two separate jars containing a bouquet of marijuana flowers, one weighing about 20 grams which he was selling for B100 per gram and another weighing approximately five grams that he was selling at B1,000 per gram. Additionally, he was offering ready-rolled marijuana cigarettes at B100 each, of which the athorities said they seized seven in total.

According to the police report Mr Prem was arrested, charged with “distribution of controlled herbs (marijuana bouquets) without permission” and taken to Patong Police Station for further questioning and legal action.

Follwing Mr Prem’s arrest police reiterated that any public sale of marijuana in Phuket must be done so under strict licence laws and that they will be closely monitoring the situation elsewhere moving forward.

Police also warned the public that cannabis must be consumed in appropriately designated areas and that the smoke can become a serious nuisance to those nearby. Section 28 of the Public Health Act B.E. 2535 can be enforced in this regard if the business and premises owners and/or customers do not comply. Violation of the law can result in a three-month jail term, a fine of up to B25,000, or both.

The authorities also reiterated that any restaurants or vendors using marijuana in their cooking must display clear signs on the menu stating so, while also providing clear recommendations and guidelines on suitable consumption of marijuana products.

This is something stipulated in Section 38 of the Public Health Act B.E. 2535 and offenders can face jail time of up to six months, a fine up to B50,000, or both.

The Bangkok Post reports that marijuana has been delisted from the Category 5 list of narcotics in the Royal Gazette since June 9, 2022, allowing people to legally cultivate and use cannabis as a household herb for medicinal purposes.

However, decriminalisation preceded passage of the legislation needed to control and regulate cannabis, which has led to a free-for-all in the industry as businesses, many owned by foreigners, invest in cannabis outlets and users buy weed with little or any medical or consumer guidance.

Parliament has yet to pass the cannabis bill, which has led to questions over how far cannabis liberalisation has actually come.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 15 April 2023 - 14:56:49 

It's amusing that they add "... many owned by foreigners..." as a way to make it sound bad. Such a joke. Here's a chance for many Thais to make a living and it upsets the wealthy authorities.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT optimistic about reaching long-haul market target
Japanese PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech
One death, 11 injured on Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Nationwide Songkran road accidents claim 114 lives
Two suspects arrested on drug charges in Chalong
Police warn Songkran revellers against impetuous celebrations 
Bangkok woman reported missing in Phuket
Hotel kitchen worker stabbed by co-worker, dies in Cherng Talay
Seven injured, no deaths on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Phuket revellers turn out for Songkran
Prayut says military draft ‘still necessary’
Researchers find new ‘Lisa’ plant
Phuket officials recognise first road accident death in ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Sakhu on restricted water supply
Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

 

Phuket community
Police weed out illegal cannabis sellers

It's amusing that they add "... many owned by foreigners..." as a way to make it sound...(Read More)

Two suspects arrested on drug charges in Chalong

Since when the Sea Gipsy Village in Rawai is by Phuket officialdom known as a 'drugs epedimic ar...(Read More)

Researchers find new ‘Lisa’ plant

How sad JohnC has to comment on every article every day. Nothing better to do in life? ...(Read More)

Zelensky denounces Russian ‘beasts’ over beheading video

If it is true what polliekev writes, than it is a meassage to russian soldiers that they have no bus...(Read More)

Hotel kitchen worker stabbed by co-worker, dies in Cherng Talay

Police describing an assailant during an investigation is about locating more possible witnesses. ...(Read More)

Zelensky denounces Russian ‘beasts’ over beheading video

It's established in the UN that Wagner Groeup commit rape and assassination routinely. a o...(Read More)

Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

It seems that the author and the commentors forget the word INTERNATIONAL before driving licence. Mo...(Read More)

Prayut says military draft ‘still necessary’

Still 'necessary' as a lucrative way to get bribes not to be conscripted. Lots of Thai men I...(Read More)

Two suspects arrested on drug charges in Chalong

What a joke. A local tourist attraction is reported as a 'drug epidemic area'. Soon the BiB ...(Read More)

Hotel kitchen worker stabbed by co-worker, dies in Cherng Talay

Officers noted what he was wearing at the time of the crime? What relevance does it have to what hap...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 