Police warning for ladyboy who derided B5,000 government handout

PHUKET: A post on social media deriding the B5,000 government handout introduced to assist those most affected by the coronavirus epidemic has landed one individual in hot water with the authorities.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 April 2020, 12:38PM

Mr Kotchaporn Sangjan, who made the social media post, at the police station awaiting questioning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Kotchaporn Sangjan, 25, from Roi Et, who is a ladyboy, was summoned by Patong police to explain a post he had shared on his personal Facebook account suggesting the handout was merely insignificant small change.

“The 5,000 baht handout has already been wired to my account. It’s just small change behind my refrigerator,” he said.

The post was not warmly received, was criticsed widely and consequently drew the attention of the police.

Deputy Inspector police officer Capt Thanacan Ucharatsamee of the crime suppression division revealed the post was made on Wednesday evening (Apr 8) under the account name “NaNa Kochaporm”.

Capt Thanacan further explained that, according to the investigation, Mr Kotchaporn owns a garments shop in Patong called “Nanas store” who qualified for the government handout by virtue of being self-employed. He had registered for the financial assistance as he does not have social security and his business had been greatly affected by the COVID-19 breakout.

Mr Kotchaporn had stated he was grateful to receive the financial support but felt slightly agrieved that many of his friends had not. They had pressured him to help them register so as to also qualify and he had made the post on Facebook laregly without thinking prior to going to bed that evening.

After learning the post had been so negatively received and drew so much criticism Mr Kotchaporn deleted it and stated he had not intentionally meant to cause any damage to the Thai government.

“We warned him and released,” Capt Thanacan concluded.