Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police warning for ladyboy who derided B5,000 government handout

Police warning for ladyboy who derided B5,000 government handout

PHUKET: A post on social media deriding the B5,000 government handout introduced to assist those most affected by the coronavirus epidemic has landed one individual in hot water with the authorities.

Coronaviruscorruptionpatongpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 April 2020, 12:38PM

Mr Kotchaporn Sangjan, who made the social media post, at the police station awaiting questioning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Kotchaporn Sangjan, who made the social media post, at the police station awaiting questioning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Kotchaporn Sangjan, 25, from Roi Et, who is a ladyboy, was summoned by Patong police to explain a post he had shared on his personal Facebook account suggesting the handout was merely insignificant small change.

“The 5,000 baht handout has already been wired to my account. It’s just small change behind my refrigerator,” he said.

The post was not warmly received, was criticsed widely and consequently drew the attention of the police.

Deputy Inspector police officer Capt Thanacan Ucharatsamee of the crime suppression division revealed the post was made on Wednesday evening (Apr 8) under the account name “NaNa Kochaporm”.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Capt Thanacan further explained that, according to the investigation, Mr Kotchaporn owns a garments shop in Patong called “Nanas store” who qualified for the government handout by virtue of being self-employed. He had registered for the financial assistance as he does not have social security and his business had been greatly affected by the COVID-19 breakout.

Mr Kotchaporn had stated he was grateful to receive the financial support but felt slightly agrieved that many of his friends had not. They had pressured him to help them register so as to also qualify and he had made the post on Facebook laregly without thinking prior to going to bed that evening.

After learning the post had been so negatively received and drew so much criticism Mr Kotchaporn deleted it and stated he had not intentionally meant to cause any damage to the Thai government.

“We warned him and released,” Capt Thanacan concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 10 April 2020 - 14:28:04 

Sure, 5,000 isn't much for this person...about 1 or 2 hours with his French big-bike customers and he/she makes about the same...probably more.  They should have taken his share and given it to a family that could really use it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mango picker killed by wild elephant
50 new national COVID-19 cases, one more death
Phuket confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 170
Protecting society’s most vulnerable
School holidays canned after term delay
Asia virus latest: Australia raids cruise ship; Taiwan demands WHO apology
Bangkok alcohol ban set to last 10 days
Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’
Five suspects arrested in Srisoonthorn drug and gun raid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Automatic visa extensions! Phuket 2nd most cases in Thailand! Officials donate salaries? || April 9
Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19
Rawai resort owner charged for violating hotel closure order
21 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 161
COVID-19 forces cash strapped Thais to rush to pawn shops
Cabinet gives green light to B1.9tn stimulus

 

Phuket community
Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

Yes Christy,in your case I agree with a 10 week lockdown at home.Internet should be cut too....(Read More)

Police warning for ladyboy who derided B5,000 government handout

Sure, 5,000 isn't much for this person...about 1 or 2 hours with his French big-bike customers a...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

@Kurt Do you refuse scanning in supermarkets ? If not what is your problem with those door to door c...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

@Rorri2/GFY I said water splashing isn't allowed ! Never suggested everyone would follow that ...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

@Shwe. What has your absurd rant to do with this article.You think they do this checks because they...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

Going around with 3000 thermometers is a 'fun job'. Just gives a moment picture. Tomorrow th...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

Please kindly show a Map of the Exact Tambon Borders in English. Thank You....(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

Social distance = 1.5 metres. Are there Officials with 1.5 metres long arms to check my temp ? Are t...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

In Tambon Chalong are building constructions going on without 'social distance' between the ...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

Yeah, we'll see wont we. The responsible and respectful among us have been isolating for 2 weeks...(Read More)

 

BB and B
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Pavilions Home Video
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket

 