Police warn of prison terms for April Fool’s stories

PHUKET: The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police has warned that people may be jailed under the Computer Crimes Act for posting April Fool’s stories today (Apr 1).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 April 2021, 07:15AM

It’s no joke. The Technology Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police has warned people may be jailed under the Computer Crimes Act for posting April Fool’s stories. Image: Royal Thai Police / TCSD

The TCSD posted its warning on Tuesday (Mar 30) under the banner “April Fool’s Day posts fake news, shares fake news, is guilty according to the Computer Act…”

The cybercrime division noted that it understood that April Fool’s Day was celebrated around the world with pranks and hoaxes, but plainly declared that it was not acceptable in Thailand.

“On April 1 every year in many countries around the world is April Fool’s Day, with people making jokes and hoaxes, but in Thailand posting fraudulent messages or sharing fake news that may mislead the general public are guilty of the Computer Crimes Act,” the agency said.

“The TCSD warns the public to be careful when posting or sharing news on social media That have a jail sentence and a fine [sic].”

The warning noted that people may be charged under Section 14 of the Computer Crime Act for posting April Fool’s stories, as follows:

Section 14 (1) entering wholly or partially spurious Computer Data or false Computer Data into Computer System in a manner that is likely to cause damage to any other person or the public;

Section 14 (2) entering false Computer Data into Computer System in a manner that is likely to cause damage to national security or stir up public agitation;

Section 14 (5) Any person who publishes or transmits computer data as mentioned above.

The penalty for breaching any of the sections is a fine of up to B100,000 or up to five years in jail, or both.