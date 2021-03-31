BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police warn of prison terms for April Fool’s stories

Police warn of prison terms for April Fool’s stories

PHUKET: The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police has warned that people may be jailed under the Computer Crimes Act for posting April Fool’s stories today (Apr 1). 

culturetechnologycrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 April 2021, 07:15AM

It’s no joke. The Technology Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police has warned people may be jailed under the Computer Crimes Act for posting April Fool’s stories. Image: Royal Thai Police / TCSD

It’s no joke. The Technology Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police has warned people may be jailed under the Computer Crimes Act for posting April Fool’s stories. Image: Royal Thai Police / TCSD

The TCSD posted its warning on Tuesday (Mar 30) under the banner “April Fool’s Day posts fake news, shares fake news, is guilty according to the Computer Act…”

The cybercrime division noted that it understood that April Fool’s Day was celebrated around the world with pranks and hoaxes, but plainly declared that it was not acceptable in Thailand.

“On April 1 every year in many countries around the world is April Fool’s Day, with people making jokes and hoaxes, but in Thailand posting fraudulent messages or sharing fake news that may mislead the general public are guilty of the Computer Crimes Act,” the agency said.

“The TCSD warns the public to be careful when posting or sharing news on social media That have a jail sentence and a fine [sic].”

The warning noted that people may be charged under Section 14 of the Computer Crime Act for posting April Fool’s stories, as follows:

Section 14 (1) entering wholly or partially spurious Computer Data or false Computer Data into Computer System in a manner that is likely to cause damage to any other person or the public;

Section 14 (2) entering false Computer Data into Computer System in a manner that is likely to cause damage to national security or stir up public agitation;

Section 14 (5) Any person who publishes or transmits computer data as mentioned above.

The penalty for breaching any of the sections is a fine of up to B100,000 or up to five years in jail, or both.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 01 April 2021 - 13:39:42 

Ha ha, good one ( I think..?)

agogohome | 01 April 2021 - 08:46:43 

If 'Kurt' ever visits Thailand, he would learn this is not an April Fools joke!

Kurt | 01 April 2021 - 08:24:06 

This article must be a April Fool's Day Story. hahaha.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket municipal election preliminary results released
Sinovac rollout to reach all provinces
Russia registers ‘world’s first’ COVID vaccine for animals
Government targets wealthy foreigners
50,000 COVID vaccine doses arrive in Phuket
Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New national pension fund! Lightning claims boy’s life! || March 31
Phuket Immigration: Extend COVID visas early to avoid rush
Dog trapped on expressway hitches a ride
Police road checkpoints to return nationwide
Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor
Prayut joins calls for pandemic pact
Cabinet approves plan to set up national pension fund
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Governor’s ambitious island vaccination plan || March 30
China approves radical overhaul of Hong Kong’s political system

 

Phuket community
Police warn of prison terms for April Fool’s stories

Ha ha, good one ( I think..?)...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days

In Oregon, variants are merging and 4 people who were fully vaccinated now have Covid again. We...(Read More)

Government targets wealthy foreigners

The thousands of small closed businesses on the island, don't need or want wealthy tourists that...(Read More)

Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

So presumably they are working on an on line form in English be nice if the Phuket News were to clar...(Read More)

Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor

I have doubts about TAT's self-fulfilling tourist prophecy. Foreigners of western countries who ...(Read More)

Cabinet approves plan to set up national pension fund

Good initiative. Should have already been in place 50 years ago....(Read More)

50,000 COVID vaccine doses arrive in Phuket

AstraZeneca is this moment a bit in problems. It seems that Pfizer , Moderna, Johnson & Johnson,...(Read More)

Government targets wealthy foreigners

Forget the wealthy tourists. Fix all the problems normal tourists and expats have to deal with on a ...(Read More)

Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

Suspect govt has made registration too hard to jab 50,000 people in Phuket...(Read More)

50,000 COVID vaccine doses arrive in Phuket

@Shred. The previous related story had details of which vaccine. “In April and May, we will rece...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Revive 555 Festival
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/

 