Phuket Provincial Police have cautioned business operators that the national election on Mar 24 and the early voting to be conducted tomorrow (Mar 17) will see two bans on the sale of alcohol over this weekend and next weekend.

Saturday 16 March 2019, 02:48PM

The ban on the sale of alcohol is mandatory by law. Image: Patong Municipality

“There will be a 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol from 6pm on Saturday, Mar 16 until 6pm on Sunday, Mar 17, for the early voting, and there will be another 24-hour ban from 6pm on Mar 23 until 6pm on Mar 24 for the national election,” Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong told The Phuket News.

“The ban on the sale of alcohol is mandatory by law. Police will enforce it that same as we do for the five Buddhist religious days throughout the year on which the sale of alcohol is also banned by law,” he added.

“I believe that foreign tourists will understand that this is law must be followed. When people travel to a foreign country, we must comply with the laws of that country,” Col Sermpan said.

The election alcohol bans are enacted by Section 147 of the Organic Act on the Election Commission, B.E. 2018, which states, “Any person who sells or distributes liquor of any kind in the election area between 6pm on the day before the election day until 6pm of the election day shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht or both.”

The law was enacted on Sept 12, 2018, replacing the provisions under the previous version of the Election Act, under which alcohol bans on election days were from 6pm the night before through to midnight of the day of the election.