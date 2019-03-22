THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Police warn of election alcohol ban

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have cautioned business operators that the national election tomorrow will see a ban on the sale of alcohol starting at 6pm tonight (Mar 23).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 March 2019, 11:00AM

The ban on the sale of alcohol is mandatory by law. Image: The Phuket News / file

“There will be a 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol from 6pm on Saturday (Mar 23) until 6pm on Sunday (Mar 24),” explained Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong.

“The ban on the sale of alcohol is mandatory by law. Police will enforce it the same as we do for the five Buddhist religious days throughout the year on which the sale of alcohol is also banned by law,” he added.

“I believe that foreign tourists will understand that this law must be followed. When people travel to a foreign country, we must comply with the laws of that country,” Col Sermpan said.

Splash Beach Club

The ban is enacted by Section 147 of the Organic Act on the Election Commission, B.E. 2018, which states that any person who sells or distributes liquor of any kind in the election area between 6pm on the day before the election day until 6pm of the election day shall be punished with up to six months’ jail or a fine of up to B10,000, or both.

 

 

 

